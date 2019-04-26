Eagles NFL Draft News: Nelson Agholor Trade Likely on Horizon

Day two and potentially three of the 2019 NFL Draft could be big for the future outlook of the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles opted to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State at No. 22 in the first round, they’ve also been eyeing both wide receivers and running backs already.

When the second round gets underway on Friday evening, the plethora of available wide receivers will be worth watching for the Eagles. And in turn, a potential selection of a wideout capable of making an instant impact will likely also lead to a trade sending Nelson Agholor out of town.

The Eagles have a big-play receiver in DeSean Jackson to pair with Alshon Jeffery. With just one year remaining on Agholor’s deal, moving him now after adding one of the top remaining receivers in the draft would make sense.

Nelson Agholor Trade Talk & Latest News

While there’s no guarantee the Eagles strike a deal specifically during the draft to move Agholor, I’m told talks involving the receiver have already started. A number of teams make sense, but to this point, there have been no confirmed potential landing spots for Agholor. There are, of course, options who stand out as top options who could and should have an interest.

It’s unknown what will happen with the situation involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was suspended from team activities on Thursday. Regardless of the outcome, the Chiefs will surely be in the market for a pass-catcher and Agholor won’t break the bank to acquire at this point.

A number of teams have a need at wideout, including the likes of the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. I have not been told these teams are specific options for Agholor at this point, but any of them would make sense as trade partners.

Philadelphia Eagles Possible Round 2 NFL Draft WR Targets

The Eagles have two selections in the second round of the draft at No. 53 and 57 overall. It’s unlikely that either Ole Miss receiver in A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf falls that far, but JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Hakeem Butler and Miles Boykin are names who may be there.

Looking beyond that, Philadelphia currently does not own a third-round pick but could choose to trade back if the receiver they want will be available in that range. Options such as NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, Andy Isabella from UMass and Emanuel Hall out of Missouri are worth keeping an eye on.

The day two decisions for the Eagles could prove to be big, and how they play out could wind up rounding out their new-look wide receiver corps in 2019 and beyond. Philly will be a team to monitor throughout the second round on Friday night, and how the draft board falls will be a talking point for their immediate offensive plans this season.

