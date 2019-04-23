Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Bracket: Semifinals Matchups & Picks

The opening round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs is beginning to wind down, and the semifinal matchups for each conference are taking shape. The first two teams to advance out of the first round come from the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons without losing a game as well.

Now, the Celtics and Bucks will meet in the second round for a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup. In that series, Boston defeated Milwaukee in seven games as the No. 2 seed, but the script is flipped this time, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will be at home.

While the Bucks and Celtics matchup is set, let’s take a look at the updated Eastern Conference NBA playoff bracket for 2019, which features the other semifinal matchup nearly locked in.

Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Bracket & 2019 Semifinals Matchups

With the Bucks and Celtics both reeling off clean sweeps, the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back from Game 1 losses to win three straight. If both teams are able to win Game 5s on their home floor, it will set up a second-round matchup between them. In turn, this would also mean the top four seeds in the East all advanced out of the first round.

