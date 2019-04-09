Kihei Clark’s Nationality, Ethnicity, & Background

Kihei Clark grew up in Southern California, but his parents are from Hawaii, originally. His mother, Sharon, is Filipino, but moved to Hawaii decades ago, per Clark. His father, Malik Clark, attended the University of Hawaii a Hilo.

Malik Clark was a basketball player himself, and played basketball at Hawaii-Hilo. Of his son’s success at UVA, Malik said to The Orange County Register, “I hope he becomes as good as London [Perrantes]. London might have been a better shooter at the same age. I think Kihei can put it on the floor better, maybe has a little more wiggle.”

Here’s what you need to know about Clark’s background:

Clark Grew Up in Southern California; His Parents Met in Hawaii

According to The Orange County Register, Malik Clark played basketball at Birmington High School, followed by a collegiate basketball career at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Malik now runs a construction and trucking company in the Woodland Hills area in California. Per the publication, Clark played basketball at Taft High School.

Sharon Clark’s family are originally Filipino, according to PhilStar. Kihei said to the publication, “My mom’s family is from Ilocos but they moved to Hawaii a long time ago.”

It’s not clear if Malik was also born and raised in Hawaii, or if he travelled to the islands for college.

The story of Kihei’s name is a romantic one. To PhilStar, he shared it, explaining that his parents named him after the town in West Hawaii where his parents met. “Yeah,” he said, “My name has a nice story to it and so does my game. My father, Malik Clark, played for Division 2 school, Hawaii-Hilo, so that is where I got my basketball inspiration…But I was excited about coming over [to Virginia].”

Clark Is 5’9 & 155 Pounds; UVA Coach Tony Bennett Said That Didn’t Matter to Him

Clark originally planned to play basketball at UC Davis, but he ended up at Virginia because he had a “good basketball nose,” according to UVA Coach Tony Bennett.

To The Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bennett said of Clark,

