Lakers Offered Head Coaching Position to Candidate Says Twitter Rumor Page

The Los Angeles Lakers have offered Monty Williams the position of head coach, according to popular twitter rumor page, Igotsources.

According to the account: If Williams agrees he will become The Lakers 27th Head Coach in the team’s history.

Sources: Lakers have offered Monty Williams the Head Coaching position. If Williams agrees he will become The Lakers 27th Head Coach in history. — MR. UNTOUCHABLE (@IGotSources) April 25, 2019

No other networks or publications have corroborated on this report.

The Lakers have met with Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue, and Monty Williams so far. By multiple reports, those names are the most likely candidates for the coaching job.

Lue is a former NBA Champion as a head coach, and has had two interviews with the Lakers. Due to his familiarity with LeBron James, some might think that he is the favorite.

However, one of the most-sought-after head coaches is Monty Williams. Williams is currently an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and has head coaching experience of his own.

Per Bill Oram: the Lakers are sending a lot of their brass to meet with Monty Williams in Philadelphia.

As I reported last week via Basketball Society Online:

By all accounts, Monty Williams is a leading candidate. He is from the DMV-area, as is Durant and he used to coach Anthony Davis when he was the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ty Lue is believed to be up there because of ties to LeBron James.

Jason Kidd was higher on the list during the NBA season. Magic Johnson was also calling the shots back then, as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out between now, the NBA Draft and the NBA’s free agency period this July.

Golden State Warriors All Star, Kevin Durant is still a very high priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them with a minimum of two years to play together.

There’s more to the pot. The Lakers are looking to bring in another star via a trade this summer.

The Lakers are still very much interested in trading for Anthony Davis. However, in order for that to happen, the New Orleans Pelicans would still need to agree to agree to a trade.

That didn’t go so well at the NBA’s trading deadline on February 7th.

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

The Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks did in fact inquire about Davis between January and February.

Worth noting: Denver Nuggets Nuggets offered a package to the New Orleans Pelicans that included MPJ, Harris & multiple 1st round picks. https://t.co/OgCngC0r0u — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 7, 2019

With the NBA Draft coming up, there could be more suitors looking to make a move.

Adding a max free agent and keeping the young core is still an option for the Lakers, also.

Keep in mind: Before the rash of injuries to LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers were only two games out of first place and on pace to win 50 or more wins this season.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

Some believe that adding any mix of notable free agents like Durant or Leonard in a mix with LeBron James and a more experienced, blossoming young core could create a legitimate championship contender.

Magic Johnson stepping downs as President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers also changes the trajectory on a lot of things heading into this summer’s free agency.

Other chains of events earlier this season could lead one to believe that the Durant to LA rumors have some validity.

Aside from Durant and James shooting the episode of Board Room in September, which I reported…

LeBron James will be surprise guest on first episode of new programming that Kevin Durant is producing, a source told me. The show was taped over the weekend. #LeBronJames #KevinDurant pic.twitter.com/d8MeWDMhEu — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Back in the fall, NBA veteran Jarrett Jack tweeted about Durant & Davis joining the Lakers and it being a done deal.

Man if y’all thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team 🤦🏽‍♂️ — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 15, 2018

Many made a spectacle when Durant’s mother told TMZ that she loved Magic Johnson and LeBron James. She did follow that up with stating: “My son has been in the NBA now for 11 years, so he’s wise enough to make the decision that’s best for him. I trust that.”

Earlier in the season, it was reported that the beef between Durant and Warriors teammate, Draymond Green had a lot to do with KD’s pending free agency this summer.

It is believed by some that that is why Durant quickly made the “toxic” comments to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher about the Lakers and LeBron James.

Bucher believes that the New York Knicks are a top contender for Durant if he leaves the Golden State Warriors.

Also worth noting: With Magic Johnson stepping down, the Los Angeles Lakers are also without a President of Basketball Operations. Golden State Warriors GM, Bob Myers, a UCLA alum has been rumored to replace Johnson as well as Los Angeles Clippers consultant, Jerry West.