Luke Walton to Receive Interview Request for Kings Opening (Report)

The Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Luke Walton decided to split after a disappointing 37-45 record this season. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who pointed out that the two sides “mutually parted.”

While this isn’t all that surprising, it appears there’s a chance that Walton may not be on the free-agent coaching market for long. As Marc Stein of the New York Times revealed previously, the Sacramento Kings reportedly have interest in Walton.

Amid reports that Kings coach Dave Joerger's job is in jeopardy, league sources say that Sacramento would have interest in Luke Walton should they decide to go through with a coaching change — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 11, 2019

Shortly after that report came to light, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Lakers coach would be “the clear frontrunner” if he were available.

Considering Walton is now free to head wherever he chooses, it would make sense for him to wind up with the Kings. Overall, it would be an interesting fit and one that could benefit the former Lakers coach, so let’s take a deeper dive into it.

Luke Walton’s Outlook as Kings Potential Coach

With the Kings fresh off a season in which they went 39-43, the arrow is pointing up in Sacramento. This win mark is the best for the franchise since the 2005-06 season, which is also the last time they made the NBA playoffs. If Walton were hired, he would be stepping into a very good situation with a team that boasts a young core and an impressive amount of talent.

The Kings were just outside of the 2019 NBA Playoff picture this season, and could certainly make the leap next year. Beyond that, they have almost their entire core under contract through next season. According to Basketball-Reference, the following players remain under contract in 2019-20:

Harrison Barnes (player option)

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Marvin Bagley

Nemanja Bjelica

De’Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Yogi Ferrell

Harry Giles

Caleb Swanigan

Frank Mason

Center Willie Cauley-Stein is set to become a free agent so the Kings will need to make a decision on whether to push to re-sign him or not.

Luke Walton Likely to Interview for Kings Opening

As The Athletic and Amick also reported, Kings general manager Vlade Divac will now reach out to Walton to set up an interview with the former Lakers coach. He also confirms that Walton is indeed the first choice for the opening.

As expected, source tells @TheAthletic that Kings GM Vlade Divac will now reach out to Luke Walton to schedule an interview now that his Lakers days are done. As I reported yesterday, Walton is Divac's first choice for this job. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 12, 2019

We’ll update more on this story as it comes, but assuming Walton has interest in the job, there appears to be a strong chance that he could become the next head coach of the Kings. As for the Lakers, their interest has locked on Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers assistant Monty Williams joins Ty Lue as the central candidates in the Lakers search, league sources tell ESPN. Process is expected to center on them. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

READ NEXT: NBA Playoff Schedule: First Round Dates, Times & Best Matchups