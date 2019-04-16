Patrick Beverley Celebrated Clippers’ Comeback Win by Working Out

Everyone has their own way to celebrate a special moment, and for Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, it’s more than a bit unique. The Los Angeles Clippers capped off the wildest comeback in NBA playoff history by overcoming a 31-point deficit against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The game was essentially out of hand even before halftime, when Doc Rivers’ squad trailed 73-50, but it only got worse from there. Then, the Clippers flipped a switch after the score moved to 94-63 with 7:31 left in the third quarter, going on a 31-14 run to end the third quarter. By the 6:26 mark of the fourth quarter, the Clippers had cut the lead to single digits and had plenty of time to complete the comeback.

As we know, they did just that, going on to win 135-131 to shift homecourt advantage in improbable fashion. After the game, Patrick Beverley, who played exceptional and frustrating defense on Kevin Durant, had his own unique way of celebrating – by hitting the gym.

Patrick Beverley Celebrates Clippers Comeback Win

Beverley’s response to the win was probably quite a bit different from the approach his teammates took, as it came in the form of an extra strength workout, as Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times revealed.

Patrick Beverley is celebrating the win by doing an extra strength workout in the locker room. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 16, 2019

It’s pretty much the perfect (and most expected) reaction from Beverley to the win. For what it’s worth, he did plenty of celebrating right after the game wrapped up, as KNBR revealed.

*NOTE: This video features NSFW language.

Beverley had multiple reasons to be amped up after this win, specifically including the fact that it now sets the Clippers up to potentially pull off a stunning first-round upset. There’s a ton of work left to do, obviously, but the door is open.

