Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson’s Son Takes on Wayne Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s youngest son, River, is already taking on his grandpa who happens to be one of the greatest hockey players of all-time. Paulina is the daughter of Wayne Gretzky and recently posted the video below on Instagram showing their son taking on the legend.

Dustin gets along well with his future father-in-law and even sported his old Oilers jersey at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open. Here is a photo of Dustin paying homage to Wayne.

“I get a lot of fans up here, thanks to Wayne. Thanks, Wayne, I appreciate that,” Johnson told ESPN. “I get a lot of fans, and it’s great. It’s always fun to play for a big crowd, to have them cheering you on…I’m sure Wayne had something to do with it. They wanted us to wear our favorite hockey jersey when we hit the shot on No. 7, so I had the Gretzky jersey on.”



Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson Are Back on Good Terms

Paulina and Dustin have had their ups and downs. The couple seems to be back to normal as Paulina was in Augusta to support her favorite golfer at the Masters. The couple spent the offseason going on a few vacations, and Paulina posted this photo letting fans know that the two are an item after rumors surfaced they had broken up.

“Paradise Found📍 @djohnsonpga,” Paulina noted in the caption.

The two also attended a Kid Rock concert together, and Dustin posted a photo on Instagram.

The Couple Is Rumored to Be Planning a Wedding in 2019

After years of being engaged, rumors emerged that 2019 could finally be the year Dustin and Paulina get married. Hollywood Life reported Paulina is telling friends that they are planning a wedding.

Paulina and Dustin have been engaged for five years so naturally they get a lot of people asking them when the wedding is, especially now that his brother just got married. So far they still haven’t set a date but Paulina’s saying it will happen in 2019… Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it’s no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship. not wedding planning. But things are very much back on track between Paulina and Dustin so the wedding planning is back on now too

The couple has two kids, River and Tatum. Dustin noted back in 2017 that being a father has helped his play on the golf course.

“It just gives you a whole new perspective on things,” Dustin noted, per SCMP.com. “Where before kind of golf was the most important and now my family is the most important. At the end of the day whether I’m having a good day or bad day, when I either see my family or talk to them, whatever, if I was upset or even if I was happy with the way I played, none of that matters. Just I’m always happy and excited to be with them.”