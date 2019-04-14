Tiger Woods’ Masters Win Draws Twitter Reaction From Donald Trump

After wrapping up a comeback at the 2019 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods sent the social media world into a frenzy. The victory essentially capped an incredible return for Woods, who had battled back injuries and undergone multiple surgeries in recent years.
Woods was down by two strokes to start the final round of action on Sunday to Francesco Molinari. He managed to get the job done, though, taking home his first victory at Augusta since 2005. This resulted in reactions pouring in from fans, athletes and even President Donald Trump.
With the win locked in, Trump tweeted to Woods, sending congratulations in his direction.
Nike Posts Powerful Video of Tiger Woods After Win
Nike has remained the primary sponsor for Woods over the years after he signed there prior to his professional debut in 1996. Not surprisingly, they were one of the many to send love his way after the win.
Best of all, Nike proceeded to do so in perfect fashion by playing back old clips of Tiger and captioned it with “Never stop chasing your crazy dream.”
The victory was special for a number of reasons, but the emotion Wood showed made it even more apparent. With Tiger now completing his comeback, other players, athletes and golf legends showed their support while praising his play, including the infamous Jack Nicklaus.
Here’s a look at some of the other messages of support, praise, love and congratulations which were sent in Woods’ direction following his first major championship victory since 2008, which came at the U.S. Open.
Athletes Send Praise & Congratulations to Wood After Masters Win
READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Nike Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know