Tiger Woods & Masters: When Did He Last Win a Major?

Tiger Woods won a miracle victory at the Masters tournament, a holy grail of professional golf. It was an incredible comeback – one of the most amazing comebacks in sports history – and it’s been a long time since he won a major tournament, much less the masters.

When was the last time that Tiger Woods won a major? It’s been 11 years since Woods won a major.

You have to go back to 2008 and the U.S. Open. A Masters win in 2019 – which occurred on April 14, 2019 – was an astonishing comeback for a 43-year-old icon who battled back from a back injury and personal problems that led some people to think he’d never golf professionally again. Either way, it was a great show. His last Masters win? 2005.

He’s proved people wrong, to say the least. Woods still does not have the most Masters wins of any player, though. That honor belongs to another icon.

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

The Win Is Tiger’s Fifth Masters, Propelling Him Into Second Place for Masters Wins in History

Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters was his fifth victory there. According to Golf Week, his last victory at Augusta National dates back to 2005. “He bronzed his iconic place in Masters history with his 18-under finish in 1997,” Golf Week reports.

According to the PGA Tour, legend Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters tournaments in history, with six. “Nicklaus was 23 years old and just 33 starts into his professional career when he beat Tony Lema by a stroke and won his first Masters,” the PGA Tour reported.

Before April 14, 2019, Tiger Woods was tied with Arnold Palmer with four victories. Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Tiger Woods Last Won a Major With a Battle to the End Against Rocco Mediate

Tiger Woods last won a major in 2008 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Here’s what happened during this win:

According to Golf.com, in Tiger’s last victory, he finished “at one-under-par 283 in a tie with Rocco Mediate after Woods famously drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.”

The Golf website says that the two then competed down to the bitter end with a close 18-hole playoff “and the two remained tied at the finish.” Woods won “on the first hole of sudden death with a par,” Golf.com reported.

During that last majors victory, Woods was in obvious pain already from his injuries, Golf.com reports. According to PGA.com, “Tiger Woods has played in 81 major championships in his career, winning 14 of them.” See a breakdown of his career here.