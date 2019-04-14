Tiger Woods, Masters Win: Who Won the Most Masters?

Tiger Woods won a miracle victory at the Masters tournament, but he hasn’t won the most Masters in history, at least not yet. His April 2019 Masters victory puts him in second place in all time turns wearing the green jacket, after another legend.

That other legend: Jack Nicklaus. He applauded Tiger’s victory in a statement. “A big ‘well done’ from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼” Jack Nicklaus wrote on Twitter.

When was the last time that Tiger Woods won a major? It’s been a long time, and Woods’ victory at the Masters is certainly one of the sporting world’s greatest comebacks. You have to go back to 2008 and the U.S. Open to find Woods’ last victory in a major. His last victory at the Masters was all the way back in 2005.

The 43-year-old Woods, of course, fought back from a back injury and personal problems that led some people to think he’d never golf professionally again.

Jack Nicklaus Has Won the Most Masters in History But Woods Is Now Second

Tiger’s win is his fifth victory at the masters, and that puts him in second place in history.

According to Golf Week, his last victory at Augusta National dated back to 2005. “He bronzed his iconic place in Masters history with his 18-under finish in 1997,” Golf Week reports.

According to the PGA Tour, legend Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters tournaments in history, with six. “Nicklaus was 23 years old and just 33 starts into his professional career when he beat Tony Lema by a stroke and won his first Masters,” the PGA Tour reported.

Jack Nicklaus won the masters tournament in 1963, ‘65, ‘66, ‘72, ’75, ‘86.

Before April 14, 2019, Tiger Woods was tied with Arnold Palmer with four victories. Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. Palmer’s victories at the Masters, according to PGATour.com, came in 1958, ‘60, ‘62, ’64, all clustered in a seven-year time frame.

Tiger Woods Last Won a Major With a Battle to the End Against Rocco Mediate

It’s been a long time since Tiger Woods won a major tournament, much less the Masters!

Tiger Woods last won a major in 2008 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Here’s what happened during this win:

According to Golf.com, in Tiger’s last victory, he finished “at one-under-par 283 in a tie with Rocco Mediate after Woods famously drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.”

The Golf website says that the two then competed down to the bitter end with a close 18-hole playoff “and the two remained tied at the finish.” Woods won “on the first hole of sudden death with a par,” Golf.com reported.

During that last majors victory, Woods was in obvious pain already from his injuries, Golf.com reports. According to PGA.com, “Tiger Woods has played in 81 major championships in his career, winning 14 of them.” See a breakdown of his career here.