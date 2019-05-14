Ayesha Curry’s Interview: How to Watch Steph Curry’s Wife on Red Table Talk

Ayesha Curry’s comments on Red Table Tak with Jada Pickett-Smith went viral, but there is only one way to watch the full interview with Steph Curry’s wife. Red Table Talk has the full interview posted on their Facebook page which you can access by clicking this link.

Ayesha’s comments went viral as she discussed fans that might be “lurking” around her man along with her perceived lack of “male attention.” It prompted Ayesha to make a lengthy Instagram post encouraging people to watch the full interview for context of her conversation.

This is me throwing a pair of spanx in a Marie Kondo-Esque bin. “Does it spark joy?” I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay! If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it. If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do! There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together. As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be 😏. Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically. 🙏🏽(that’s all-Miranda voice)

What Did Ayesha Curry Say in the Interview That Sparked Drama?

What is it about Ayesha’s interview that created so much controversy? The majority of drama has centered around fans’ reaction to the perception Ayesha is seeking more attention from men, but it was part of a larger conversation about Steph’s wife opening up about her own insecurities as someone married to a celebrity.

“I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” Ayesha said, per SF Gate. “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

Ayesha also discussed seeing female fans “lurk” around Steph and what it is like to be married to an NBA player, per Newsweek.