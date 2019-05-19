Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Win: Now First on 2019 Money List

Brooks Koepka won his second-straight PGA Championship Sunday at Bethpage Black, finishing the weekend with an 8-under par. It is also his fourth major in his last six appearances. Many have compared his recent run to peak Tiger Woods, his tee partner on Thursday and Friday.

It wasn’t exactly a clean day in Farmington (N.Y.) for the former Florida State Seminole. He recorded five bogeys on the back-9 to end the day 4-over par. However, his 7-stroke lead over the first three days was enough to keep a surging Dustin Johnson at bay down the stretch.

He entered the weekend No. 5 on the PGA Tour Money list at $3,925,127 with Matt Kuchar sitting on top. With the PGA Championship’s 1st-place prize of $1.98 million, he surpassed all in front of him to finish the weekend with $5,905,127.

Kuchar and Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 8th, earning $319,000 each. Xander Schauffele tallied $170,700 after tying for 16th-place. Dustin Johnson finished second and earned $1.18 million, not enough to hold off Koepka.

Over his 7-year career, Koepka had earned $24,583,929 entering the weekend. Koepka now has raked in $26,563,929 on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2012. This number goes up just $3.16 million when you factor in his seven international victories, as well as various other competitions.

His biggest payouts, naturally, came from his major wins at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He earned $2.16 million from each his 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open titles. Last year’s PGA Championship yielded $1.98 million, as well.

How Koepka Spends His Prize Money

In an article on Golf.com in February 2018, Koepka demonstrated that he knows how he likes to spend his big paychecks: clothing and food.

Koepka is a clotheshorse, too. The discussion of his favorite designers was interrupted by the doorbell. A woman brought in dozens of cardboard take-out containers, each containing a different entrée to be sampled. Koepka was testing out meal-delivery services, searching for the right one to cater to his strict diet. The swordfish was excellent.

Koepka bought a house in Jupiter (Fla.) from fellow PGA pro Keegan Bradley in late 2015. The home was purchased for $2.5 million and has seen several renovations under the redesign work done by Graeme McDowell’s wife Kristin (per Golf.com in 2018).

Koepka’s house backs up to the Intracoastal Waterway, and his garage was a riot of stand-up paddleboards and other toys, including a Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV. (The BMW sedan was parked in the driveway.) Inside, the house was redolent of lemon and new money. Koepka purchased the house from another major championship winner, Keegan Bradley, then hired Graeme McDowell’s wife Kristin to remodel the interior. (She has her own design firm and first met McDowell when he hired her to work on one of his houses.) Koepka’s bachelor pad has a sleek look, with stone, metal and modern furnishings. Adjacent to the kitchen, Koepka installed a wine room big enough to house hundreds of bottles and an inviting seating area.

2019 PGA Championship Payouts

Per PGA.com:

1st | $1,980,000

2nd | $1,188,000

3rd | $748,000

4th | $528,000

5th | $450,500

6th | $380,000

7th | $343,650

8th | $319,600

9th | $295,600

10th | $272,380

