PGA Championship Purse 2019: Brooks Koepka’s Prize Money If He Wins

The 2019 PGA Championship’s purse is $11 million and the winner will earn $1.98 million, per PGA.com. Barring a major comeback from the field, Brooks Koepka will likely take home another $1.98 million in prize money, the same amount that he won in 2018 when he was also victorious. Second place will earn just over one million dollars at $1,188,000.

Third place takes home $748,000, while fourth place earns $528,000 and fifth place wins $450,500. According to PGA.com, the top 70 players who make the cut will get paid. Heading into the final day of play, Koepka was asked if he had any doubts that he would win, and the golfer calmly replied with a “no.”

“I mean, it is just another day of work for me,” Brooks told Sports Illustrated. “You know, come out here, practice, get here an hour and a half early, beat balls for an hour and hopefully get out there and play under a five-hour round and play solid.”

Whatever Koepka earns, it will add to growing total earnings since his recent hot streak. Heading into the PGA Championship, Koepka had five PGA Tour victories including three majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and PGA Championship. Not counting the PGA Championship, Koepka already earned $3.9 million this year.

Brooks Koepka Has a House in Jupiter, Florida

Koepka is putting his earnings to good use. Like several top golfers, Koepka has a house in Jupiter, Florida as Golf.com detailed.

Koepka’s house backs up to the Intracoastal Waterway, and his garage was a riot of stand-up paddleboards and other toys, including a Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV. (The BMW sedan was parked in the driveway.) Inside, the house was redolent of lemon and new money. Koepka purchased the house from another major championship winner, Keegan Bradley, then hired Graeme McDowell’s wife Kristin to remodel the interior. (She has her own design firm and first met McDowell when he hired her to work on one of his houses.) Koepka’s bachelor pad has a sleek look, with stone, metal and modern furnishings. Adjacent to the kitchen, Koepka installed a wine room big enough to house hundreds of bottles and an inviting seating area. Sitting on the table was the ultimate in accessories: the U.S. Open trophy.

Here is a look at the PGA Championship purse and prize money breakdown, per PGA.com.

PGA Championship Purse 2019: Prize Money