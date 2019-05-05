Country House Payouts & Odds for Kentucky Derby

Country House won the Kentucky Derby with 65 to 1 odds leaving a few lucky bettors with a big payout. According to NBC Sports, a $2 bet on Country House to win the Kentucky Derby paid out $132.40, a place bet for the same amount earned $56.60 and a show bet brought home $24.60.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this is the second-highest payout in the Derby’s history. Country House faced the second-longest odds in the field and his No. 20 post position was far from an ideal spot.

According to the Kentucky Derby, $25.96 million was wagered at Churchill Downs. Country House’s trainer Bill Mott believes the review reached the correct conclusion.

“There were two horses in the race that lost all chance to win a Kentucky Derby,” Mott said, per the Las Vegas Sun. “They were in position at the time to hit the board. If what happened to us was the only thing they were looking at I don’t think you would have seen a disqualification….I don’t think Luis Saez did anything intentionally. My heart actually aches for them a little bit. That’s the way it is. I’ve been on the other end of it, just not in the Kentucky Derby.”

Here is a more detailed look at the betting payouts for the Kentucky Derby.

Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC and is based on a $2 bet. The numbers to the left of the horse are its post position.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 20 Country House $132.40 $56.60 $24.60 13 Code of Honor $15.20 $9.80 8 Tacitus $5.60

Betting Payouts: Exacta, Trifecta & Superfecta

$2 EXACTA $1 TRIFECTA $1 SUPERFECTA 20-13 20-13-8 20-13-8-5 $3,009.60 $11,475.30 $51,400.10

One Vegas Bettor Placed 2 $4 Superfecta Wagers & Won $51,000 on Each Bet

According to Covers, one bettor at the MGM Resorts made more than $100,000 off a pair of $4 wagers. After taxes, the person earned $78,130, per Covers.

A horse player at MGM Resorts sportsbooks did far better, making and winning two identical superfecta wagers, on the top four finishers. Each bet was for just $4. The whopping return: approximately $51,000 on each wager, or $39,065.10 per ticket after taxes were drawn – a total of $78,130.20. “He must’ve been a saint in a previous life,” Mirage sportsbook supervisor Scott Shelton said. “He literally turned $8 into $80,000. This is a miracle.”

Contrary to what some may have expected, the disqualification ended up costing Vegas sportsbooks money because of the crazy payouts. Westgate SuperBook director John Murray noted they would have made money if Maximum Security had won.

“We went from winning mid-five figures on Maximum Security to losing mid-five figures on Country Road,” Murray explained to Covers. “A solid winner to a solid loser. It’s not like our futures pool is seven figures, but that was a decent swing.”