Drake Trolls Draymond Green & Steph Curry on Instagram

Drake has shown no chill during the early stages of the NBA finals as the rapper took to Instagram to troll both Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Drake appeared to call Green “trash” as the Warriors walked off the court as the two exchanged words. The rapper continued the feud with an Instagram post after the game.

“Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23,” Drake posted on Instagram.

Drake may be trolling the Warriors, but he actually has a tattoo paying homage to Curry. The rapper conveniently covered the tattoo up with an armband during Game 1. Curry noted prior to the NBA finals that he was not concerned with Drake’s antics.

“It’s been entertaining,” Curry told CBS Bay Area. “It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. End of the day, he is having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun. I guess in this life everybody can hate on someone having fun. It’s par for the court.”

All eyes will be on Drake and Green as Game 2 rolls around in Toronto on Sunday. Here is a look at the initial exchange between Drake and Green.

Drake with some words for Draymond Green… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sfvc91FTuQ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 31, 2019

Klay Thompson is Skipping “Hotline Bling” During the NBA Finals

Drake has a relationship with several of the Warriors players. Klay Thompson admitted to liking the rapper’s music, but the sharpshooter plans on skipping his slow jams during the NBA finals.

“If it’s one of his soft, R&B songs, I’mma skip it ’cause I’m in ‘kill mode’ right now trying to get these 4 games,” Thompson noted, per TMZ. “So, I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ and anything along that line…He’s a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But, I like him as a musician. He’s extremely talented, but I will definitely skip the song if I don’t like it.”

There may be some trash talk, but that does not mean the Warriors are too concerned by Drake. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted he felt like the presence of Drake and other celebrities helped the NBA.

“I kind of think it’s fun and the NBA kind of embraces the pop culture dynamic of the league and the stars and the celebrities who are out there,” Kerr told ESPN. “And we got E-40 ready for them too, so we’re in good shape.”



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Admitted that Drake Crossed the Line in the Eastern Conference Finals

NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that they are appreciative of Drake’s enthusiasm, but admitted the rapper may have crossed the line in the Eastern Conference Finals. The league reached out to the rapper to encourage him to tone things down for the NBA finals.

“I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there’s got to be lines drawn,” Silver explained, per NBA.com. “Obviously, you don’t want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what’s going on in the middle of the action.”