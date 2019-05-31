How Much Does Drake Pay for Raptors Seats? It Costs Big to Sit With Him

Hip-hop artist Drake is a known Toronto Raptors fan and one who holds courtside tickets, ensuring that he misses very few opportunities to see the team live. Not surprisingly, it costs a pretty penny to get season tickets right on the floor, but if you want to sit near Drake during the NBA Finals, it’s going to be outrageously expensive.

According to The Globe and Mail, the retail price of a courtside ticket for the Raptors is around $1,200 per game. There are 41 home games, which means Drake pays $49,200 just for the regular season. To include the postseason, it’s even more than that, but the cost of sitting courtside while the Raptors face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals is eye-opening.