Kawhi Leonard Offered Multi-Million-Dollar House to Stay With Raptors

The play of Kawhi Leonard with the Toronto Raptors through his first season and nearly three rounds of the postseason has left a major impact on the team’s fanbase. So much so, that the recruitment to keep Leonard in Toronto has started before the year wrapped up, and it’s coming from a few unique places.

One of which is Simon Mass, the CEO of The Condo Store Realty Inc., and he’s prepared to sweeten the pot in order to help persuade Leonard to remain with the Raptors. As Patrick John Gilson of Narcity revealed, Mass is offering to give Leonard a multi-million-dollar penthouse in downtown Toronto to re-sign with the team.

Simon Mass, CEO of The Condo Store Realty Inc. is prepared to gift Leonard a multi-million-dollar penthouse in downtown Toronto if the player agrees to re-sign with the Raptors. A representative for the brokerage confirmed to Narcity that Kawhi will get to choose between several lavish penthouse condos at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Carlton Residences in Toronto.

It’s quite the offer, and would obviously go along with a max contract offer from the Raptors. As nice as this offer is, it wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprising to see it not make much of an impact on Leonard’s decision.

CEO of Company Talks Kawhi Leonard Free House Offer

Mass didn’t hold back on the topic of offering Leonard a multi-million-dollar penthouse. Specifically, during an interview with Narcity, he stated that the company is “throwing everything” they have at Leonard in order to show much they appreciate him and hope he stays.

“We want to do what we can to ensure that our MVP stays in Toronto where he is loved and respected for being the ‘best of the best’ for the basketball-loving public of Toronto and Canada,” Mass said to Narcity. “We are throwing everything we have at The Condo Store to show Kawhi how much we appreciate his efforts to date and his future commitment to Canada’s only NBA franchise,” he continued.

As Gilson points out, Leonard does already own a home in Toronto, but at the very least, the offer shows an impressive dedication to keeping him in town. Interestingly, as one fan revealed on social media in early 2019, Leonard also bought a home worth $13.3 million in California (it states it’s in Los Angeles, but they update to reveal a San Diego location).

Kawhi’s new $13.3 million LA home he just purchased 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/u07UTEJLZM — 🌟 LALeBron 🌟 (@LALeBron23) January 24, 2019

Kawhi Leonard’s Impressive First Season With Raptors

After being acquired via trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard played in 60 regular season games with the Raptors, averaging a career-high in points (26.6) and rebounds (7.3) per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. For good measure, the 27-year-old forward also posted marks of 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals along with knocking down 37.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

Leonard’s performance during the 2019 NBA Playoffs has been on another level. He’s a key part of Toronto’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they recently evened up the series at two games apiece heading into Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Through the first 16 postseason games, Leonard averaged 31.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He’s increased his shooting percentage as well, connecting on 51.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

While the soon-to-be free agent has put together multiple strong postseason performances, he was exceptional in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard scored 29 or more points in six of seven games and 33 or more in five of seven. During a win or go home Game 7, he poured in 41 points and over the span of the series shot 54.0 percent from the field while averaging 9.9 rebounds per game.

