Jimmy Butler Free Agency: Sixers Star Buying $6 Million House [REPORT]

Jimmy Butler’s upcoming free agency decision is either set to wrap up very quickly or he just really loves the state of Pennsylvania. Regardless, it appears the Philadelphia 76ers guard is on the verge of/has already purchased a $6 million house just outside of Philly, which could signal intentions to stay with the team long term.

The report first came from Natalie Egenolf of The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic, who cited a contractor in the area and verified UPS driver. The All-Star guard was apparently seen in Horsham and is said to be buying a home in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

Per a contractor and verified by a UPS driver, Jimmy has been seen in Horsham and is buying a house in Ambler for $6 mil. pic.twitter.com/3GkO3VG1Nl — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) May 17, 2019

Assuming this is indeed the case, then it would be safe to say that Butler’s time with the Sixers was an overall success. The team made a huge decision early on in the 2018-19 season to acquire Butler via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves while taking on the risk that he could leave this offseason.

Jimmy Butler’s Free Agency Chatter & Outlook

Butler was already linked to a number of different teams in free agency, including both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. The two teams have reported interest in the 29-year-old, and if the Lakers are unable to land Anthony Davis via trade, there’s a decent chance their attention could shift to Butler, among other options.

Going beyond that, there’s a popular belief that Butler could have eyes for the Brooklyn Nets, a team which landed on his short list of potential trade destinations prior to last season. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported, the feeling around the league is that the Nets have a chance to lure Butler out of Philly in free agency.

Kevin Durant may be the Nets’ top target in free agency, but he’s not the only one. The feeling around the NBA is the Nets will have a very real chance to pry four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler away from Philadelphia.

Lewis goes on to point out that it’s believed that Butler looks “favorably on the Nets” prior to free agency.

Jimmy Butler’s First Season With Sixers

Butler played in 55 regular-season games with the Sixers after beginning the year with the Timberwolves. While the 6-foot-8 guard took a backseat at times to the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris (after another trade later in the year), he appeared to take it in stride.

Although Butler’s scoring average (18.2 points) was his lowest since the 2013-14 season, he consistently stepped up big in late-game situations whenever his number was called. Beyond that, he averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.

Butler’s numbers increased across the board when the playoffs rolled around, and he was dominant in multiple games. Over Philly’s 12 postseason games, he averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists while scoring 22 or more points in five of seven games in the series against the Toronto Raptors.

