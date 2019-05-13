Justin Thomas Will not Participate in PGA Championship

Justin Thomas, who finished tied for 12th at the 2019 Masters, will not play in the PGA Championship this weekend.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Thomas said due to wrist problems he will not play in the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship in 2017, says his wrist has not fully healed. Thomas will be back though, citing his optimism.

“Obviously, as a past Champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I’m disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I’m optimistic about a return in the near future,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Thomas Was a Favorite to Win the PGA Championship

According to OddsShark, Thomas was at one point tied for fourth in the line of favorites to take home the PGA Championship crown. Thomas place 5th behind Brooks Koepka, Rory Mcilroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods in Heavy’s latest OddsShark update.

Outside of winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Thomas was a pick to win the tournament because of his accumulation of 10 PGA tour wins, including ousting Jordan Speith at the 2017 Dell Technologies Tournament and winning the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

According to CBS Sports, Thomas should be careful with his wrist, as his level of competition and competitiveness is something to be desired throughout the sport.

Thomas is currently ranked 5th in the world, just one spot above Tiger Woods, and is the only golfer who is in the top 100 to not be in attendance at Bethpage this weekend.

The PGA announced Kelli Kraft will be taking Thomas’ spot this weekend.