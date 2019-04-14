Tiger Woods’ Net Worth 2019: Masters Win Boost Earnings

Tiger Woods Net Worth: $800 million

Tiger Woods’ net worth is estimated at $800 million in 2019, per Forbes. This number is expected to go up after Woods added his fifth Masters win to his resume. Woods earned $2.07 million from his latest win at Augusta.

After a long drought as Woods battled injuries and personal matters, Woods is experiencing a resurgence on the golf course which will only increase his marketability. It is worth watching whether major companies believe Woods can have as much success with brands as he did during his peak.

Nike used the Masters as an opportunity to show off a bit of a throwback as Woods wore Nike mock turtlenecks all week. The images of Woods winning his first Masters in more than a decade will forever feature Woods in a red mock turtleneck. Woods’ mock turtlenecks will launch soon for $85. Chicago Sports & Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick told NBC News in 2018 that Woods does not need to fit every brand’s mold.

“Will he be the perfect pitchman for all the brands that he used to be? Probably not… I don’t know if anyone can unring that bell,” Kirkpatrick noted to NBC News. “For many brands, he won’t be a fit for a variety of reasons, but for other brands, he’s killing it.”

1. Woods Has an Estimated Net Worth of $800 Million

According to Forbes, Woods has a net worth of $800 million which had him tied for No. 9 with author James Patterson on the 2018 list. The golfer was $25 million short of Diddy in the rankings. With the Masters win, Woods’ career earnings on the PGA Tour have topped $118 million.

After a brief stint with Nike golf clubs, Woods now has a deal with TaylorMade. Woods even opened his own restaurant called The Woods in Jupiter near his home. Syracuse sport management professor Richard Burton noted in 2018 that he expected Woods’ marketability to be on the rise.

“Every indicator is that Americans love their heroes, and they occasionally fall from grace, but when they regain their competitive capacity, I think endorsements and the opportunities follow because American marketers love to be associated with winners,” Burton told NBC News. “I would expect marketers to come back to him.”

2. Woods Has Earned $1.5 Billion in His Career

Woods has multiple streams of income which explains how he has been able to earn $1.5 billion over his career, per Forbes. This not only includes his golf earnings, but endorsements, appearances and golf course designed.

Much of Woods’ earnings is tied to his endorsement deal with Nike. Woods latest Nike contract is worth $200 million. Woods has signed multiple contracts with Nike and has become synonymous with the brand. Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg discussed why they have been committed to Nike.

“It’s not just about having one of the greatest golfers of all time or one of the greatest athletes of all time on staff,” Steinberg told ESPN. “It’s about how insightful he is with the product — how he can help them with innovation. I think there will be a lot of that. Look at his shoe — that is something he created with Nike. That’s a workout and a golf shoe in one. That’s an example of them really working together. They’ve done that for 17 years. I think you’re going to see more and more of that, and maybe a more pinpointed direct approach.”

3. Woods Won $2.07 Million For His 2019 Masters Win

The Masters purse received a slight bump up from the $1.98 million Patrick Reed took home in 2018. Woods won $2.07 million and his fifth green jacket at Augusta. Woods is not the only one who was victorious, as many bettors picked Woods to win the Masters before the tournament started. One bettor wagered $85,000 in Las Vegas and earned $1.19 million for the bet.

“It’s great to see Tiger back,” William Hill U.S. director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told Forbes. “It’s a painful day for William Hill—our biggest golf loss ever—but a great day for golf.”

4. Discovery Signed Woods to a Contract for GOLFTV Content in 2018

"We're buddies more than anything. He's the boss, and I work for him, but he doesn't treat me like that."@TigerWoods and Joe LaCava discuss their relationship, pro-am mishaps and the *one* thing Joe always forgets on the first tee – only on GOLFTV. pic.twitter.com/4JQEIVoMQY — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) January 24, 2019

At the end of 2018, Discovery agreed to a deal with Woods to produce content for GOLFTV. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal, but it is just one of the new endorsements Woods has received after his resurgence. The content is expected to cover “practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction,” per the Associated Press.

Woods joined Phil Mickelson in an experimental pay-per-view match during Thanksgiving week in 2018. It will be interesting to see if the duo continues to do these in the offseason given the opportunity to generate more revenue.

5. Woods Has a $20 Million Yacht Called Privacy That Cost An Estimated $2 Million Per Year to Operate

Woods made headlines at the 2018 U.S. Open when news broke he was staying on his yacht, Privacy. Woods’ 155-foot yacht had a $20 million price tag and takes an additional $2 million each year to operate, per the USA Today. Woods paid $1,085 per day to dock the yacht at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club during the U.S. Open.

Woods also has a 12-acre estate in Jupiter that he purchased for $44.5 million. Architectural Digest detailed the lavish features.