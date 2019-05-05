Max Homa Called Tiger Woods His Favorite Player: He ‘Revolutionized’ Golf

At just 28 years old, Max Homa is in the early stages of his PGA Tour career, but like many young golfers, he remembers some of the best moments in the past decade or so. Many of those moments involved 2019 Masters winner Tiger Woods, and it appears Homa spent plenty of time watching Tiger early in his career.

Homa, who won his first PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, was asked about his favorite golfer when he first joined the Web.com Tour in 2014. Not surprisingly, his answer was Woods, and it came with some high praise for the player who he says “revolutionized the game,” per 2nd Swing.

Who is your favorite golfer? MH: Tiger Woods because he revolutionized the game of golf for the better.

It’s hard to argue with that choice, especially considering Tiger’s win at the Masters essentially shook social media for multiple days. It was an incredible moment and quite the scene, one which Homa was surely watching.

Max Homa’s ‘Dream’ Golf Grouping Features Tiger Woods

Shortly after the question posed to Homa of who his favorite golfer is, the young pro was asked about what his dream golf foursome would look like. Not surprisingly, Tiger was a headliner, and the group featured two other iconic names as well.

Homa picked Woods, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson during the same interview with 2nd Swing.

It’d be hard to find a better grouping than that if you could select any current or former player in history. Obviously, Homa’s appreciation of the exceptional career Woods has put together was something he witnessed throughout his early years, but he also knows quite a bit about history with the Palmer and Watson selections.

Max Homa’s Performance at 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

Homa has put together a few solid showings on the 2019 PGA Tour, including a T10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T20 at The Honda Classic. But neither performance was close to the performance he put together at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

After posting scores of 69, 63 and 70 heading into Sunday’s fourth and final round, he was five-under through 15 holes to hold a four-stroke lead. Homa’s first bogey of the final round came on No. 16, but he still held a three-stroke lead with two holes remaining. This set him up for not only the biggest win of his career but a potential victory while holding off the likes of Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy.

Each of the aforementioned names sat inside of the top-10 down the stretch on Sunday, and all but Garcia are in the top-20 of the current FedExCup Rankings. Homa went on to win the event at 15-under, defeating Joel Dahmen by three strokes.

