Max Homa & Caddie Joe Greiner Have Unique Golf History

While a number of pro golfers will have to switch caddies from time-to-time, or even struggle to find the right fit, Max Homa knows his most recent caddie well. But, it’s also not his normal partner on the course either, as the two linked up at the Wells Fargo Championship following an injury to a PGA Tour pro.

Homa’s caddie, Joe Greiner, was previously working with Kevin Chappell, but a back injury which required surgery in November led to Greiner being open to land a new job at the time. In turn, the decision to pair up with Homa just made sense, and a large part of that was thanks to their own history together.

Max Homa & Caddie Joe Greiner Teamed up in 2013

As Rigo Carbajal of CougarNews.com pointed out, Homa called his friend in Greiner to caddie on the Web.com tour back in 2013. After Greiner agreed, it resulted in Homa finishing in 9th at the event, and Greiner proceeded to find success as a caddie after numerous years of playing, specifically with Chappell. Greiner was on the bag when Chappell won the 2017 Valero Texas Open.

But the history between Homa and Greiner goes beyond just a player/caddie pairing, as the two played together in the Santa Clarita Valley, as Carbajal points out. Although it’s unknown if this pairing will stick together beyond the near future, as Greiner could certainly return to working with Chappell after he returns from injury.

For now, though, they’re working well together, specifically at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Nike Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know