Myles Garrett Pays Off Browns Fan’s Phone Bill

Myles Garrett has a few extra bucks in his pocket as an NFL superstar, and he’s putting it to good use.

Garrett was shopping at a mall in Ohio when he ran into JJ Remmy. The 27-year-old Remmy needed a new phone but the cost was $115.99. That was money Remmy didn’t have, saying he had spent the rest of his cash on getting the title for his car.

That’s where Garrett stepped in with a big play, covering the bill. Taking a picture with the towering pass-rusher was icing on the cake for Remmy.

“Myles Garrett I won’t ever forget what you did,” Remmy wrote in his post thanking the Browns’ star. “I literally almost broke down man.”

Garrett is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

More big things are expected out of Garrett this year and he will keep some good company on the line. The Browns brought aboard former Pro Bowlers Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon this offseason, and are in the mix to sign free agent Gerald McCoy.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt have been the most publicized moves in Cleveland, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens made sure his new-look defense got some pub during OTAs.