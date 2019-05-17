NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Knicks Snag RJ Barrett in Latest Predictions

NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Knicks Snag RJ Barrett in Latest Predictions

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty RJ Barrett could be headed to New York City to play for the Knicks.

With the shock of the lottery behind us, things at the top are starting to take shape in our latest NBA mock draft. Zion Williamson appears to be a lock for the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick, and Ja Morant is the favorite to head to the Grizzlies at No. 2.

This means the Knicks are likely looking at Duke shooting guard RJ Barrett with the third pick. After Zion mania reached new heights in New York, the disappointment for Knicks fans could be helped by getting a stud like Barrett to pair with whoever the team can land in free agency.

Earlier this week, Heavy noted the ties Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland has with Klutch Sports, which could bring a smile to LeBron James’ face. I’ve moved Garland up to No. 4 not just because of the Klutch connection, but the buzz that the Lakers could pair Garland with Lonzo Ball in the backcourt.

There Is a Wide Range of Outcomes for Perimeter Players in the Lottery

If the first four picks do play out this way, this leaves a lot of quality wing players still on the board. De’Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver and Cam Reddish top the list of wing two-way players. If a point guard-needy team like the Bulls or Suns decide to pull the trigger on North Carolina’s Coby White, this means some of the wings could get pushed down the draft.

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura is another player to watch after having an up and down NCAA tournament. While there is talk he could fall out of the lottery, I have a hard time putting him outside the top 10. Atlanta presents a potential fit with their willingness to develop young players along with their need for versatile forwards.

Tacko Fall Moves Into Our Mock Draft

A few years ago, I had Fall as a potential first-round pick, but the NBA continues to get smaller. Fall has been absent from our mock drafts this year, but it is hard to imagine a team not taking a chance on the big man in the second round. Fall could be a fit for a playoff team that can use depth down low and can start out in the NBA as a matchup-dependent center.

Fall shattered records at the NBA combine with his measurements. Fall is 7’7″ with a 8’2″ wingspan along a standing reach of 10’2″. Yes, that means Fall can dunk the basketball without ever leaving the ground.

Where does Fall fit in the NBA? I like him as a fit in the second round for a playoff team that can sign him to a two-way contract. Fall could start his pro career in the G League and potentially get moved up in time for the postseason.

Here is a look at my predictions for every pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Lakers PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 5 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Suns SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC
No. 8 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 10 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 11 Timberwolves PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Heat C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
No. 15 Pistons SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 17 Nets SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 18 Pacers G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 19 Spurs SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) F Cam Johnson, UNC
No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
No. 30 Bucks SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
31. Nets (via Knicks) G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
32. Suns PG Jalen Lecque, Brewester
33. Sixers (via Cavs) SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
34. Sixers (via Bulls) C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
35. Hawks SF Louis King, Oregon
36. Hornets (via Wizards) SF Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
37. Mavericks SF Brian Bowen, USA
38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
39. Pelicans PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
40. Kings (via Timberwolves) C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
41. Hawks (via Lakers) PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
42. Sixers (via Kings) SF Darius Bazley, USA
43. Timberwolves (via Heat) PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
44. Hawks (via Hornets) C Nic Claxton, Georgia
45. Pistons C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
46. Magic (via Nets) G Jordan Bone, Tennessee
47. Kings (via Magic) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
48. Clippers PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
49. Spurs SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania
50. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU
51. Celtics PG Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech
52. Hornets (via Thunder) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
53. Jazz PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
54. Sixers C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
55. Knicks (via Rockets) PG Tremont Waters, LSU
56. Clippers (via Blazers) C Tacko Fall, UCF
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse
58. Warriors PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
59. Raptors SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

Read More From Heavy

LeBron James’ Lakers Draft Pick Preference Could Be Darius Garland

  • Published
Read More
, , ,