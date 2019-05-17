NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Knicks Snag RJ Barrett in Latest Predictions

With the shock of the lottery behind us, things at the top are starting to take shape in our latest NBA mock draft. Zion Williamson appears to be a lock for the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick, and Ja Morant is the favorite to head to the Grizzlies at No. 2.

This means the Knicks are likely looking at Duke shooting guard RJ Barrett with the third pick. After Zion mania reached new heights in New York, the disappointment for Knicks fans could be helped by getting a stud like Barrett to pair with whoever the team can land in free agency.

Earlier this week, Heavy noted the ties Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland has with Klutch Sports, which could bring a smile to LeBron James’ face. I’ve moved Garland up to No. 4 not just because of the Klutch connection, but the buzz that the Lakers could pair Garland with Lonzo Ball in the backcourt.

There Is a Wide Range of Outcomes for Perimeter Players in the Lottery

If the first four picks do play out this way, this leaves a lot of quality wing players still on the board. De’Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver and Cam Reddish top the list of wing two-way players. If a point guard-needy team like the Bulls or Suns decide to pull the trigger on North Carolina’s Coby White, this means some of the wings could get pushed down the draft.

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura is another player to watch after having an up and down NCAA tournament. While there is talk he could fall out of the lottery, I have a hard time putting him outside the top 10. Atlanta presents a potential fit with their willingness to develop young players along with their need for versatile forwards.

Tacko Fall Moves Into Our Mock Draft

A few years ago, I had Fall as a potential first-round pick, but the NBA continues to get smaller. Fall has been absent from our mock drafts this year, but it is hard to imagine a team not taking a chance on the big man in the second round. Fall could be a fit for a playoff team that can use depth down low and can start out in the NBA as a matchup-dependent center.

Fall shattered records at the NBA combine with his measurements. Fall is 7’7″ with a 8’2″ wingspan along a standing reach of 10’2″. Yes, that means Fall can dunk the basketball without ever leaving the ground.

Where does Fall fit in the NBA? I like him as a fit in the second round for a playoff team that can sign him to a two-way contract. Fall could start his pro career in the G League and potentially get moved up in time for the postseason.

Here is a look at my predictions for every pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Lakers PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 5 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 6 Suns SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC No. 8 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 10 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 11 Timberwolves PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 13 Heat C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges No. 15 Pistons SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 17 Nets SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 18 Pacers G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 19 Spurs SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) F Cam Johnson, UNC No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana No. 30 Bucks SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks