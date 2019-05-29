No NBA Playoff Games Tonight, Wednesday, May 29: NBA Finals Schedule

While it’s been a brutally tough stretch for fans of the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, the drought without basketball is nearly over. The 2019 NBA Playoffs have been exciting, but there is no game Wednesday, May 29, which is the fourth consecutive day without any action.

Due to both the Warriors and Raptors finishing off their semifinal matchups before the seven-game mark, it’s led to a longer layoff than seen in some other years. Golden State will have a full nine days off before the championship gets underway, thanks to their clean sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

Even the Raptors, who went to six games with the Milwaukee Bucks, will receive five days off before taking on the Warriors. It’s good news for both sides, as it gives them a bit more time to get healthy and rested before the push to take home the title begins.

We’re going to take a look at the NBA Finals schedule while breaking down the latest storylines and news ahead of the action.

NBA Finals Schedule: Dates, Times & TV Coverage

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is slated to begin on Thursday, May 30 and will be played in Toronto. This stems from the fact that the Raptors (58-24) had a slightly better regular-season record than the Warriors (57-25).

Here’s a look at the NBA Finals schedule, per Sports Media Watch, which offers multiple days off before all but one of the matchups.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Thurs., May 30 Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Sun., June 2 Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 8 p.m. ABC Wed., June 5 Raptors vs. Warriors Game 3 9 p.m. ABC Fri., June 7 Raptors vs. Warriors Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Mon., June 10 Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 9 p.m. ABC Thurs., June 13 Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6 9 p.m. ABC Sun. June 16 Warriors vs. Raptors Game 7 8 p.m. ABC

With the Raptors hosting the first two games, the series will then shift to Golden State for the next two just prior to the weekend. Assuming additional games are then needed, Game 5 is slated for Monday, June 10 and would be held back in Toronto.

