Knicks Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

The wait is over for the New York Knicks as the NBA lottery means we know every single draft pick through the second round. Our mock draft looks at the Knicks two picks in the 2019 NBA draft. The Knicks will have the No. 3 pick after dropping two spots in the lottery. The Knicks also have the No. 55 pick in the upcoming draft.

Heading into the lottery, the Knicks had a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick (i.e. Zion Williamson). They shared the top spot with the Cavs and Suns. This also meant there was an 86 percent chance that they did not end up winning the lottery just as we saw things play out.

What position are the Knicks targeting in the upcoming draft? The Knicks have the No. 3 pick which shows they need a lot of help. New York is not in a place where they can do anything other than draft the best available player, especially after trading Kristaps Porzingis. Knicks GM Scott Perry believes the team is headed in the “right direction.”

“I’m most pleased about the foundation we were able to establish,” Perry noted to USA Today. “What I mean by foundation is, a major part of who we are and what we’re about is about player development both on and off the floor. We see that at work every day. You see the growth of the young people we’ve had here. That’s very encouraging and we feel like we’re trending in the right direction.”

Here is a look at our draft predictions for the Knicks.

Knicks 1st Round Pick: No. 3 SG R.J. Barrett, Duke

Much haD been made about Williamson to the Knicks, but the odds told us New York was unlikely to land the Duke star. What did success in the lottery look like for the Knicks? Landing a spot inside the top three guarantees New York one of Williamson, Ja Morant or R.J. Barrett. All three players look to be a tier above the rest of this draft class.

Knicks fans are disappointed that Williamson will not be headed to New York City, but the team will still end up with Morant or Barrett. My money is on Morant to be selected by the Grizzlies at No. 2 which means Barrett would be headed to Madison Square Garden. Just a year ago, Barrett was considered the favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

Knicks 2nd Round Pick: No. 55 PG Jared Harper, Auburn

The Knicks original second-round pick at No. 31 is headed down the road to Brooklyn thanks to a previous trade. This means the Knicks only second-round pick in 2019 is No. 55, which was sent to them from the Rockets.

This pick is a bit of a dart throw with it being five picks away from the end of the draft. At this point, you are hoping to select someone that has a chance of making the roster in training camp or at least earning a two-way contract to develop in the G-League.

We have the Knicks taking Auburn point guard Jared Harper who is coming off a hot NCAA tournament and done well for himself so far in the pre-draft process. Harper’s biggest knock is his 5’11” height but can heat up in a hurry on offense. Harper averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds last season for the Tigers.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony called Harper a “lock” for the NBA combine after his performance at the G-League Combine.

Auburn’s Jared Harper looks like the best player on the court in the 1st half of the first scrimmage of the G League Combine. Showing his speed in transition, making pullup 3s, and finding teammates nicely with well timed lobs and bounce passes. Feel+skill+athleticism stands out…Another big game for Jared Harper, who for my money has been the best player at the G League Combine and should be a lock to move onto the NBA Combine later this week. Completely controlling the game offensively with his passing and shooting, and playing great defense as well.

The only problem for Knicks fans is Harper may be playing himself up draft boards in the second round, making it unlikely that he is around at No. 55. If the Knicks could land Barrett and Harper, they immediately improve their backcourt.