NBA Mock Draft 2019: Updated Post-Lottery Order 2 Rounds of Predictions

NBA Mock Draft 2019: Updated Post-Lottery Order 2 Rounds of Predictions

  • 33.8K Views
  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
NBA Mock Draft Updated

Getty Zion Williamson is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Zion Williamson is headed to New Orleans as the Pelicans surprisingly won the NBA draft lottery with just a six percent chance. This is one of the few years where the No. 1 pick was known regardless of who ended up winning the lottery. Now, the question is whether new Pelicans GM David Griffin can convince Anthony Davis to play with Williamson.

The NBA attempted to curb tanking by revising the rules so that there is not just one team that had the best chance to land the No. 1 pick. Heading into lottery night, the Knicks, Cavs and Suns all shared the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick at 14 percent. None of these teams were successful.

Williamson will be the No. 1 pick but the question before tonight was what jersey he would be holding up after Adam Silver called his name.

Zion Williamson Is the Favorite to Be the No. 1 Pick

There is typically a college player that is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick heading into the lottery. Rarely do we see a player like Williamson who is a consensus lock to be drafted No. 1. As for Williamson, he is already being diplomatic about where he is headed next.

“Whatever NBA team I land on, that’s where I want to be,” Williamson said, per Boston.com. “Whoever drafts me, that’s where I want to be.”

The Pelicans stopped short of publicly committing to Williamson, but all signs point to the Duke big man being in New Orleans next season.

The Grizzlies Have a Decision to Make at No. 2 Between Ja Morant & R.J. Barrett

The draft starts to get interesting at No. 2 where the Grizzlies will likely be deciding between Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett. Memphis already has Mike Conley running the point, but we have the Grizzlies taking Morant since he is our higher ranked player. Barrett is very much in play as a strong argument could be made that he fits better next to Conley.

The Knicks May Be the Biggest Losers After the NBA Draft Lottery

The Knicks may qualify as the biggest losers of the NBA draft lottery, but that is only based on the expectations heading into the night. New York will still be getting either Morant or Barrett at No. 3, and both are likely to turn into great pros. The challenge is neither of these players are Williamson, the player many in New York City were imagining in a Knicks uniform.

While the Knicks dropped, the Lakers soared up to No. 4 from the teens. This gives them a chance to potentially land an immediate impact player to pair with LeBron James.

Here is a look at our latest NBA mock draft with the updated lottery order for both rounds.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Lakers SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 5 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Suns PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 7 Bulls SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 8 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 10 Hawks C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 11 Timberwolves PG Coby White, UNC
No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Heat SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
No. 15 Pistons PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 17 Nets G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 19 Spurs F Cam Johnson, UNC
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 30 Bucks G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
31. Nets (via Knicks) C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
32. Suns SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
33. Sixers (via Cavs) SF Louis King, Oregon
34. Sixers (via Bulls) C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
35. Hawks SF Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
36. Hornets (via Wizards) C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
37. Mavericks SF Darius Bazley, USA
38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
39. Pelicans PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
40. Kings (via Timberwolves) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
41. Hawks (via Lakers) PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
42. Sixers (via Kings) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
43. Timberwolves (via Heat) PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
44. Hawks (via Hornets) SF Brian Bowen, USA
45. Pistons PG Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech
46. Magic (via Nets) SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
47. Kings (via Magic) PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
48. Clippers PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
49. Spurs SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania
50. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU
51. Celtics PG Tremont Waters, LSU
52. Hornets (via Thunder) PG Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
53. Jazz C Nic Claxton, Georgia
54. Sixers C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
55. Knicks (via Rockets) PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas
56. Clippers (via Blazers) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse
58. Warriors PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
59. Raptors SF Miye Oni, Yale
60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2019: Chances to Win the No. 1 Pick

Here is a look at each team’s chances to win the lottery and earn the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

TEAM ODDS
1. NY Knicks 14%
2. Cleveland Cavs 14%
3. Phoenix Suns 14%
4. Chicago Bulls 12.5%
5. Atlanta Hawks 10.5%
6. Washington Wizards 9%
7. NOLA Pelicans 6%
8. Memphis Grizzlies 6%
9. Dallas Mavericks 6%
10. Minnesota T-Wolves 3%
11. LA Lakers 2%
12. Charlotte Hornets 1%
13. Miami Heat 1%
14. Boston Celtics (via Kings) 1%

Read More From Heavy

Zion Williamson’s Salary: How Much Money Will He Make in NBA Contract?

  • Published
Read More
, ,