NBA Mock Draft 2019: Updated Post-Lottery Order 2 Rounds of Predictions

Zion Williamson is headed to New Orleans as the Pelicans surprisingly won the NBA draft lottery with just a six percent chance. This is one of the few years where the No. 1 pick was known regardless of who ended up winning the lottery. Now, the question is whether new Pelicans GM David Griffin can convince Anthony Davis to play with Williamson.

The NBA attempted to curb tanking by revising the rules so that there is not just one team that had the best chance to land the No. 1 pick. Heading into lottery night, the Knicks, Cavs and Suns all shared the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick at 14 percent. None of these teams were successful.

Williamson will be the No. 1 pick but the question before tonight was what jersey he would be holding up after Adam Silver called his name.

Zion Williamson Is the Favorite to Be the No. 1 Pick

There is typically a college player that is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick heading into the lottery. Rarely do we see a player like Williamson who is a consensus lock to be drafted No. 1. As for Williamson, he is already being diplomatic about where he is headed next.

“Whatever NBA team I land on, that’s where I want to be,” Williamson said, per Boston.com. “Whoever drafts me, that’s where I want to be.”

The Pelicans stopped short of publicly committing to Williamson, but all signs point to the Duke big man being in New Orleans next season.

The Grizzlies Have a Decision to Make at No. 2 Between Ja Morant & R.J. Barrett

The draft starts to get interesting at No. 2 where the Grizzlies will likely be deciding between Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett. Memphis already has Mike Conley running the point, but we have the Grizzlies taking Morant since he is our higher ranked player. Barrett is very much in play as a strong argument could be made that he fits better next to Conley.

The Knicks May Be the Biggest Losers After the NBA Draft Lottery

The Knicks may qualify as the biggest losers of the NBA draft lottery, but that is only based on the expectations heading into the night. New York will still be getting either Morant or Barrett at No. 3, and both are likely to turn into great pros. The challenge is neither of these players are Williamson, the player many in New York City were imagining in a Knicks uniform.

While the Knicks dropped, the Lakers soared up to No. 4 from the teens. This gives them a chance to potentially land an immediate impact player to pair with LeBron James.

Here is a look at our latest NBA mock draft with the updated lottery order for both rounds.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Lakers SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 5 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 6 Suns PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 7 Bulls SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 8 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 10 Hawks C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 11 Timberwolves PG Coby White, UNC No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 13 Heat SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges No. 15 Pistons PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 17 Nets G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 19 Spurs F Cam Johnson, UNC No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee No. 30 Bucks G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER 31. Nets (via Knicks) C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost 32. Suns SF Dylan Windler, Belmont 33. Sixers (via Cavs) SF Louis King, Oregon 34. Sixers (via Bulls) C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU 35. Hawks SF Jalen McDaniels, SDSU 36. Hornets (via Wizards) C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas 37. Mavericks SF Darius Bazley, USA 38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) F Chuma Okeke, Auburn 39. Pelicans PF Eric Paschall, Villanova 40. Kings (via Timberwolves) C Jontay Porter, Missouri 41. Hawks (via Lakers) PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany 42. Sixers (via Kings) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana 43. Timberwolves (via Heat) PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s 44. Hawks (via Hornets) SF Brian Bowen, USA 45. Pistons PG Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech 46. Magic (via Nets) SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF 47. Kings (via Magic) PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska 48. Clippers PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest 49. Spurs SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania 50. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU 51. Celtics PG Tremont Waters, LSU 52. Hornets (via Thunder) PG Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra 53. Jazz C Nic Claxton, Georgia 54. Sixers C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky 55. Knicks (via Rockets) PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas 56. Clippers (via Blazers) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell 57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse 58. Warriors PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan 59. Raptors SF Miye Oni, Yale 60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2019: Chances to Win the No. 1 Pick

Here is a look at each team’s chances to win the lottery and earn the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.