Ric Flair’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ric Flair, the famed professional wrestling manager and former pro wrestler, has created a massive legacy for himself throughout his life, one that’s only paralleled by the size of his family. Flair has been married five times, most recently to Wendy Barlow in 2018. He has four children and at least one grandchild.

Three of Flair’s children have been involved in the wrestling industry, like their father. Reid, Charlotte, and David all worked as professional wrestlers. Reid Flair, Flair’s youngest son, died in 2013 of a drug overdose. Flair’s other daughter, Megan, isn’t a professional wrestler but is involved in the industry through her father and her husband.

Though Flair and three of his children tend to go by the spelling “Flair,” their name is technically spelled “Fliehr,” a spelling that Megan has held onto. This is likely because she isn’t involved in pro wrestling and therefore doesn’t concern herself with a stage name.

Here’s what you need to know about Ric Flair’s full family:

1. Flair Is Married to Wendy Barlow

Flair’s fifth and current wife is Wendy Barlow. They were married in 2018. None of Flair’s children are from his marriage to Barlow. Rather, Flair’s two oldest children, Megan and David, are the product of his first marriage to Leslie Goodman, and his second two children, Ashley (AKA Charlotte) and Reid, are the product of his second marriage to Elizabeth Harrell.

Though Wendy and Flair have been married for less than a year, they were engaged for quite a long time, and dated for over six years before tying the knot. Per TMZ, Flair and Wendy have known each other for far longer than when they started to date: Wendy was known as “Fifi the Maid” while Flair was working as a pro wrestler.

Though Barlow and Flair have no children together, Barlow has her own four children, which are all in their late teens and early twenties.

It’s not clear when, specifically, Wendy and Flair began dating. However, in 2013 Flair’s fourth wife, Jacqueline Beems, was allegedly issued an arrest warrant for making “threatening” phone calls to Wendy in 2012, per TMZ. Beems and Flair were still married at the time.

2. Flair Has Been Married Five Times, in Total

Flair has been married five times. His first marriage was to Leslie Goodman. They had two children, and were married from 1971 to 1983. He next married Elizabeth Harrell, and had his remaining two children. They were married from 1983 to 2006, his longest marriage.

Next, Flair married Tiffany VanDemark in 2006, before divorcing in 2008. He married his fourth wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Beems, in 2009, and they divorced in 2012.

Six year later, Flair married his fifth and current wife, Wendy.

3. Flair Has Four Children: Ashley (AKA Charlotte), Reid, Megan, & David

Of Flair’s four children, three of them are involved in the wrestling industry and one is not. Megan Fleihr is the only one not involved in the wrestling industry; she married Conrad Thompson, an Alabama native and mortgage broker, in 2018, according to ESPN.

Reid was arrested several times from 2007-2011, including a DWI and drug charges. Though he was a professional wrestler, he never got a WWE Development deal. To Slam! Sports in 2008, he expressed his desire to earn his reputation through hard work, rather than just by his family name. He said, “I’d like to get a chance to get a better view of the business first and see how things work and learn to appreciate it, instead of just getting down to Florida just because of who I was. I want to kind of work through things, do it like how everyone else does it.”

As for David Flair, he’s now 40 years old and retired.

4. Ashley ‘Charlotte’ Flair Is a Professional Wrestler, Taking After Her Father

Though her birth name is Ashley, most people know her by her ring name, Charlotte. Charlotte Flair is a successful women’s wrestler, an eight-time WWE Women’s Champion whose Instagram bio reads, “Honoring a legacy and building my own. Always do it with Flair. 👸”

5. Reid Flair, Flair’s Youngest Son, Died in 2013

In addition to Charlotte’s success in the wrestling ring, both of Flair’s sons, David and Reid, created names for themselves in the wrestling world, as well. Reid was an American professional wrestler at the time of his death in 2013. He died of a drug overdose, according to The Charlotte Observer. He was 25 years old at the time of his death.

Reid was reportedly found by a family member, according to police reports at the time. Police also released a 911 call, in which Flair could be heard saying about his son, “He’s out cold. He’s out cold and he’s turning purple! Please!”

Flair’s agent released the family statement following Reid’s death, which reads in full,