Sydel Curry, Steph’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, does not have as difficult a decision to make in the Western Conference Finals as her parents. Sydel’s husband, Damion Lee, plays for the Warriors so her allegiance lies with Golden State as they take on Portland in the playoffs. Sydel’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, are taking turns wearing Blazers and Warriors gear to support her brothers, Seth and Steph.

“I think they agree with me that the idea of it was amazing — and it is amazing,” Sydel explained to The New York Times. “It’s a blessing that Stephen and Seth are on the court against each other like this. But then once it gets here, you have to deal with the other feelings that come with it.”

Sydel graduated from Elon with a Master’s degree in Psychology and is passionate about advocating for mental health. Sydel has a strong social media following with more than 600,000 followers.

Learn more about Steph and Seth’s sister, Sydel.

1. Sydel Is Married to Warriors Guard Damion Lee

Sydel knows what life is like in the NBA. Her father, Dell Curry, was a longtime NBA player and her two brothers are current players in the league. Sydel’s husband is teammates with Steph in Golden State after a brief stint with the Hawks. According to Essence, the couple hit it off when they originally met in 2013 and went on four dates in five days.

The couple got married on September 1, 2018 and Sydel recently reflected on the big day in an Instagram post.

September 1, 2018- you were a dream. From the moment I woke up, I just felt at peace. With expectations of having feelings of nervousness, anxiousness, etc. I was just at peace. I’ve honestly never felt a sense of calm in such an important part of life. And that is what @dami0nlee gives me. Knowing that at 5pm I would walk down the aisle and say yes to forever with the greatest gift that God has given me is something that even right now is hard for me to explain. I love this man more than words can tell but now i get to live my life showing it and telling him every day! I have tons of people to thank but right now, I just need to relish in the fact that I have found my soul mate, we are now one, and I am Mrs. Lee!!!!!

2. Sydel Hosts a Facebook Watch Show Called “Sydel Takes On”

Like her brother, Sydel hosts her own Facebook Watch show called “Sydel Takes On.” Sydel knows what it is like to be in a family with a constant spotlight. The Facebook show features Sydel interviewing the family members of celebrities. Here is how the show is described in the press release.

The 9-episode Facebook Watch series will follow Sydel Curry, who is married to NBA player Damion Lee, as she meets and delves into the world of fellow younger siblings and family members of such famous household names as Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, Sofia Vergara and Eddie Murphy and many more. Produced by Endemol Shine North America-owned studio Authentic Entertainment and distributed by Complex Networks, “Sydel Takes On” turns the spotlight around to showcase the siblings’ own unique talents.

3. After Ayesha Curry Received Criticism, Sydel Stood Up for Her Sister-in-Law

Ayesha Curry recently received criticism for her comments during an interview with Jada Picket-Smith. Some criticized Ayesha for noting she did not feel like she received “male attention” like her husband received from the opposite sex. Sydel posted an encouraging note to Ayesha on Instagram.

A WORDDDDD! ❤️❤️❤️ let’s continue to speak our truth and not be ashamed. The people that REALLY matter are listening and are feeling less and less alone. There are so many mama’s and women out there who relate to you and your truth and this is giving them the confidence to speak their truth and raise their voice! Your willfulness to share is beyond and we are all so thankful! Love you and the woman that you are! ❤️❤️

4. Sydel Played Volleyball at Elon University

Sydel was a standout college volleyball player at Elon University. According to Elon News, Sydel played in 81 matches over three years and had 2,381 assists during her career which placed her eighth on Elon’s all-time list. Sydel explained how difficult retiring from volleyball was in 2017, per Elon News.

I never thought that my first grown up decision about my future would be something so difficult. I have dedicated so much of my life, my identity to my sport. As an athlete and a competitor, I will always want to put my sport before a lot of things. As much as I want nothing more than to have played my 5th year I know that some things, like injuries, are out of my control and I put all of that in God’s hands. This is an unexpected end to an amazing chapter that I thank God for every single day.

5. Ayesha & Sydel Have Their Own Wine Called Domaine Curry

Sydel is doing a bit of business with Steph’s wife, Ayesha. The duo launched a new wine called Domaine Curry and Sydel spoke to The Undefeated about the thought process behind the venture.