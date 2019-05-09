Steph Curry’s Sister, Sydel Curry, Launches Facebook Show

‘Tis the season for Facebook Watch shows for the Curry family as Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, launched her own series just like Steph. “Sydel Takes On” launched on April 25th and features Sydel interviewing the relatives of celebrities. Here is how the show is described in the series press release.

Sydel Curry-Lee, sister to NBA stars Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, has launched her own series on Facebook Watch entitled “Sydel Takes On.” The 9-episode Facebook Watch series will follow Sydel Curry, who is married to NBA player Damion Lee, as she meets and delves into the world of fellow younger siblings and family members of such famous household names as Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, Sofia Vergara and Eddie Murphy and many more. Produced by Endemol Shine North America-owned studio Authentic Entertainment and distributed by Complex Networks, “Sydel Takes On” turns the spotlight around to showcase the siblings’ own unique talents. Each week starting Thursday (April 25), new episodes will launch at noon EST on Facebook Watch.

Sydel knows what it is like to be the sibling of someone famous. In the unique show, Sydel will interview different family members of celebrities. Here is a list of some of the people that will be featured on the show: Lamine “ENIMAL” Diop (Issa Rae’s brother), Taylor Bennett (Chance the Rapper’s brother), Yumi and Natalie Nootenboom (Steve Aoki’s nieces), Savannah Ramirez (Cierra Ramirez’s sister), Sandra Vergara (Sofia Vergara’s cousin), Matt Williams (Jesse Williams’ brother), Cole Cook (Alicia Keys’ brother), Jared Campbell (Calais Campbell’s brother) and Bria Murphy (Eddie Murphy’s daughter).

Here is a clip of the show.

Sydel Curry Is Married to Warriors Player Damion Lee

Growing up in an NBA family, Sydel has a great understanding of the league. Not only does her two brothers, Seth and Steph, play in the NBA, but her husband Damion Lee plays with the Warriors. Steph enjoys being close to his brother-in-law on the basketball court.

“It’s fun. He’s part of the family, obviously,” Curry told The Mercury News. “We spent a lot of time the past two years especially working out. He’s been out here in the Bay with Santa Cruz and whatnot and I’ve been rooting him on when he was in Atlanta last year playing.”

Sydel Curry Has a Wine Company With Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha Curry

Sydel is also an entrepreneur and has a wine company with Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry. The brand is called Domaine Curry and Sydel spoke with The Undefeated about the thought process behind the company.