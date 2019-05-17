Will Tacko Fall Be Drafted? Latest Stock & Projections for UCF Center

Aside from Duke star Zion Williamson and Murray State standout Ja Morant, there may be no single player in the 2019 NBA Draft more intriguing than UCF center Tacko Fall. The four-year college big man stands 7-foot-6 and was a force in the paint throughout the latter part of his four-year career with the Knights.

But there are still questions about what type of NBA prospect Fall will be, largely due to the fact that he rarely extended his game outside of the paint. Obviously, the NBA Scouting Combine and pre-draft workouts could help to ease the mind of scouts, but whether or not the UCF center will be selected in the draft remains an unknown.

We’re going to take a look at some of the latest insight and mock drafts which various analysts have revealed to look at Fall’s chances to get drafted.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft Stock

It appears highly likely that if Fall does wind up being selected, that it’ll be as a second-round pick and at some point late in the round. Barring the towering big man really jumping off the page in the coming weeks, it’s tough to envision him landing much above the middle of the second round.

This means that a potential playoff team who may want to mold a young big man and groom him for the future could wind up landing a player with plenty of upside. Fall will likely be a prospect who spends time in the G League before possibly heading up to the NBA after going through the early learning curve.

While Fall didn’t dominate as a scorer during his four years in college, he averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot 74.0 percent from the field over 115 games. During his senior season, he posted marks of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and made 74.8 percent of his field goal attempts.

Tacko Fall Outlook in Mock Drafts & Projections

A large number of analysts remain up in the air on Fall and simply have yet to place him in their mock drafts. For others, they’ve revealed only one-round mocks to this point, but in the most recent breakdown I posted just prior to the lottery, I listed the UCF center as the No. 54 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heavy.com’s Jon Adams also revealed that he had Fall as the No. 56 selection in his upcoming mock draft, which would lead to the center landing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Adams explained his thought process on mocking Fall as a second-round selection.

“I think a playoff team that could use a big in the playoffs will draft him and sign him to a two-way deal. From there, the team could potentially bring him up for the postseason.” Adams stated.

Although very few others have listed Fall among their players likely to be picked, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo listed him as the No. 81 overall prospect on his big board. This places Fall ahead of notable names such as Washington’s Jaylen Nowell, Kansas freshman Devon Dotson, Florida State guard Terance Mann and Syracuse guard Tyus Battle.

