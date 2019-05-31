Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 Prediction: NBA Finals Betting Odds & Pick

The hype surrounding Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors escalated quite a bit in the week ahead of the action. Thankfully, the opener lived up to the hype and the home fans supporting the Raptors made sure to bring their ‘A’ game. In the end, the Raptors walked away with an impressive 118-109 victory to take an early lead in the series.

Now, we’ll head into Game 2, which will be played in Toronto before the series heads to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4. Before the action goes to Oracle, there’s no question that the second matchup of the series will be a popular betting option and will likely feature a shift from the opening line seen in Game 1.

While the Warriors opened Thursday’s game as one-point favorites, we’re going to take a look at the latest on the betting line and offer a prediction for the next matchup. Game 2 will be played on Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 NBA Finals Betting Line & Odds

*Note: Game 2 betting information courtesy of Odds Shark and will be updated as the official lines and odds are released.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors (-1.5)

Over/Under: 215.5

It’s not all that surprising to see the Raptors favored in the early line, but it’ll be interesting to monitor how this moves over the next day or two. The Warriors were heavy favorites to win the series early, and at some point, they’ll have to steal a game on the road in order to take home their fourth title in five years.

One big talking point will be the status of DeMarcus Cousins, who suited up for Game 1 but logged just eight minutes. It’s unknown exactly how healthy he is, but the Warriors could certainly use him on the floor more as the series rolls on, especially considering Raptors big man Marc Gasol tallied 20 points.

Cousins finished the night with three points, two assists and two steals, but shot 0-of-3 from the field. Only three Warriors players scored in double figures, with Stephen Curry (34 points) and Klay Thompson (21 points) leading the way. Draymond Green added on 10 points as a part of a triple-double which also featured 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 Prediction & Pick

While I pegged the Raptors to get the job done on their home floor in Game 1, they looked incredibly impressive in the process. Kawhi Leonard had a solid night with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but his shot didn’t fall the way we’ve seen in previous games of the NBA playoffs. Leonard knocked down 5-of-14 from the field, but his teammates stepped up in a big way.

Pascal Siakam had a superb Game 1, scoring 32 points with eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 14-of-17 from the field. In total, five Raptors players scored in double figures, including Fred VanVleet logging 33 minutes off the bench and scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Based on what we saw in the opener, I expect the Raptors to defend home court and take Game 2 as well. It won’t be easy, and I think it winds up being decided by less than five points when all is said and done.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors 110, Golden State Warriors 106

READ NEXT: Kawhi Leonard Offered Multi-Million-Dollar House to Stay With Raptors