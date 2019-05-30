Warriors Starting Lineup vs. Raptors: DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update

The much-anticipated start of the 2019 NBA Finals is officially here, and the Golden State Warriors offered some positive news on DeMarcus Cousins. While the talented center suffered a torn quad in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, there was hope he could return if the team made the championship, and that’s proven to be the case.

As ESPN’s Nick Friedell first reported, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Cousins will suit up and be active for Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors. Obviously, the news is huge, and the fact he’s able to play this early in the series is incredibly good news and a positive outlook for the team’s chances to win another title.

Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins will be active tonight for Game 1. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 30, 2019

While Cousins will play, one big looming question is how much action he’ll see and whether he’ll be in the starting lineup. The expectation and belief is that Cousins will see limited work through the early stages, but much of it could come down to his current conditioning.

We’re going to take a look at the Warriors roster and projected starting lineup for the first game of the NBA Finals.

Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Raptors for Game 1

*Notates expected starter

C: DeMarcus Cousins*, Andrew Bogut, Damian Jones

PF: Draymond Green*, Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko

SF: Andre Iguodala*, Alfonzo McKinnie

SG: Klay Thompson*, Jacob Evans

PG: Stephen Curry*, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook

The NBA’s official injury report lists Cousins as available also, although Kevin Durant has already been ruled out for the opener. The big question remains what role Cousins will play, but considering the Raptors have Marc Gasol at center, it could make sense for the Warriors to give the 28-year-old the starting nod, even if he plays in short spurts.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kerr and the coaching staff opts to approach defending Gasol and the other big men on Toronto. Obviously, there’s a decent chance we could see a fair amount of Andrew Bogut on Gasol, but Kevon Looney has looked good as of late and will likely receive solid run.

