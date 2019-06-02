2019 MLB Draft Order: Full Schedule for All 40 Rounds

Four amateur players and representatives for all 30 clubs will be in attendance for the 2019 MLB Draft, which begins on Monday, June 3. Although the first overall pick seems to be a lock with Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, there is plenty of intrigue yet to unfold as all 40 rounds play out over three days.

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the pack with seven of the first 78 picks. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays have the next-most with four each. The order is determined by the reverse order of finish from the 2018 season. This just the second time in the history of the event that the Baltimore Orioles have picked first. Unlike in other leagues, teams are not allowed to trade picks except for the few competitive balance picks.

First Round Order

Although there are only 30 MLB teams the first round will feature 32 picks as teams whose first-round picks from 2018 did not sign get compensatory picks in this year’s first round. The Boston Red Sox will not have a first-round selection as a penalty for being more than $40 million over the luxury tax threshold in 2018. Compensatory picks are followed by an asterisk. The first round begins on MLB Network and simulcast for free on MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET.

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Kansas City Royals

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Miami Marlins

5. Detroit Tigers

6. San Diego Padres

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Texas Rangers

9. Atlanta Braves*

10. San Francisco Giants

11. Toronto Blue Jays

12. New York Mets

13. Minnesota Twins

14. Philadephia Phillies

15. Los Angeles Angels

16. Arizona Diamondbacks

17. Washington Nationals

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Seattle Mariners

21. Atlanta Braves

22. Tampa Bay Rays

23. Colorado Rockies

24. Cleveland Indians

25. Los Angeles Dodgers

26. Arizona Diamondbacks*

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Milwaukee Brewers

29. Oakland Athletics

30. New York Yankees

31. Los Angeles Dodgers*

32. Houston Astros

Immediately after the first round, the Arizona Diamondbacks will get two picks as compensation for losing A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin in free agency. League rules state that if a team which is a revenue-sharing recipient loses a qualifying free agent and that player signs with his new team for at least $50 million, the team which loses the player gets a compensatory draft pick after the first round. The two picks for Arizona will be numbers 33 and 34 overall.

Competitive Balance Round A

All teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools receive a pick in auxiliary rounds scheduled for after the first or second rounds. Groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year. These picks may be traded but are not subject to forfeiture and Pittsburgh gets a compensatory pick in this round because it did not sign its compensation pick in 2018. The picks will begin with no. 35.

35. Miami Marlins

36. Tampa Bay Rays

37. Pittsburgh Pirates*

38. New York Yankees (from Cincinnati via trade)

39. Minnesota Twins

40. Tampa Bay Rays (from Oakland via trade)

41. Texas Rangers (from Milwaukee via trade)

Second Round

Beginning with the 42nd pick, MLB Network will only offer live look-ins for the rest of the picks on Monday night while the full coverage will continue on MLB.com.

42. Baltimore Orioles

43. Boston Red Sox

44. Kansas City Royals

45. Chicago White Sox

46. Miami Marlins

47. Detroit Tigers

48. San Diego Padres

49. Cincinnati Reds

50. Texas Rangers

51. San Francisco Giants

52. Toronto Blue Jays

53. New York Mets

54. Minnesota Twins

55. Los Angeles Angels

56. Arizona Diamondbacks

57. Pittsburgh Pirates

58. St. Louis Cardinals

59. Seattle Mariners

60. Atlanta Braves

61. Tampa Bay Rays

62. Colorado Rockies

63. Cleveland Indians

64. Chicago Cubs

65. Milwaukee Brewers

66. Oakland Athletics

67. New York Yankees

68. Houston Astros

69. Boston Red Sox

Competitive Balance Round B

70. Kansas City Royals

71. Baltimore Orioles

72. Pittsburgh Pirates

73. San Diego Padres

74. Arizona Diamondbacks

75. Arizona Diamondbacks (from St. Louis via trade)

76. Seattle Mariners (from Cleveland via trade)

77. Colorado Rockies

Immediately after Competitive Balance Round B, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get a compensatory pick for losing Yasmani Grandal via free agency. Grandal qualified for compensation but the Dodgers were not a revenue-sharing recipient in 2018, so their compensatory pick falls here as no. 78 overall.

Order for Rounds 3-40

Rounds 3-10 will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. ET while the final 30 rounds will be held on Wednesday, June 5. Coverage of every pick will be available on MLB.com.

Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox

Miami Marlins

Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets

Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves

Tampa Bay Rays

Colorado Rockies

Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago Cubs

Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees

Houston Astros

Boston Red Sox