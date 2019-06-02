2019 MLB Draft Order: Full Schedule for All 40 Rounds

Four amateur players and representatives for all 30 clubs will be in attendance for the 2019 MLB Draft, which begins on Monday, June 3. Although the first overall pick seems to be a lock with Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, there is plenty of intrigue yet to unfold as all 40 rounds play out over three days.
The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the pack with seven of the first 78 picks. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays have the next-most with four each. The order is determined by the reverse order of finish from the 2018 season. This just the second time in the history of the event that the Baltimore Orioles have picked first. Unlike in other leagues, teams are not allowed to trade picks except for the few competitive balance picks.
First Round Order
Although there are only 30 MLB teams the first round will feature 32 picks as teams whose first-round picks from 2018 did not sign get compensatory picks in this year’s first round. The Boston Red Sox will not have a first-round selection as a penalty for being more than $40 million over the luxury tax threshold in 2018. Compensatory picks are followed by an asterisk. The first round begins on MLB Network and simulcast for free on MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET.
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Kansas City Royals
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Miami Marlins
5. Detroit Tigers
6. San Diego Padres
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Texas Rangers
9. Atlanta Braves*
10. San Francisco Giants
11. Toronto Blue Jays
12. New York Mets
13. Minnesota Twins
14. Philadephia Phillies
15. Los Angeles Angels
16. Arizona Diamondbacks
17. Washington Nationals
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Seattle Mariners
21. Atlanta Braves
22. Tampa Bay Rays
23. Colorado Rockies
24. Cleveland Indians
25. Los Angeles Dodgers
26. Arizona Diamondbacks*
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Milwaukee Brewers
29. Oakland Athletics
30. New York Yankees
31. Los Angeles Dodgers*
32. Houston Astros
Immediately after the first round, the Arizona Diamondbacks will get two picks as compensation for losing A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin in free agency. League rules state that if a team which is a revenue-sharing recipient loses a qualifying free agent and that player signs with his new team for at least $50 million, the team which loses the player gets a compensatory draft pick after the first round. The two picks for Arizona will be numbers 33 and 34 overall.
Competitive Balance Round A
All teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools receive a pick in auxiliary rounds scheduled for after the first or second rounds. Groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year. These picks may be traded but are not subject to forfeiture and Pittsburgh gets a compensatory pick in this round because it did not sign its compensation pick in 2018. The picks will begin with no. 35.
35. Miami Marlins
36. Tampa Bay Rays
37. Pittsburgh Pirates*
38. New York Yankees (from Cincinnati via trade)
39. Minnesota Twins
40. Tampa Bay Rays (from Oakland via trade)
41. Texas Rangers (from Milwaukee via trade)
Second Round
Beginning with the 42nd pick, MLB Network will only offer live look-ins for the rest of the picks on Monday night while the full coverage will continue on MLB.com.
42. Baltimore Orioles
43. Boston Red Sox
44. Kansas City Royals
45. Chicago White Sox
46. Miami Marlins
47. Detroit Tigers
48. San Diego Padres
49. Cincinnati Reds
50. Texas Rangers
51. San Francisco Giants
52. Toronto Blue Jays
53. New York Mets
54. Minnesota Twins
55. Los Angeles Angels
56. Arizona Diamondbacks
57. Pittsburgh Pirates
58. St. Louis Cardinals
59. Seattle Mariners
60. Atlanta Braves
61. Tampa Bay Rays
62. Colorado Rockies
63. Cleveland Indians
64. Chicago Cubs
65. Milwaukee Brewers
66. Oakland Athletics
67. New York Yankees
68. Houston Astros
69. Boston Red Sox
Competitive Balance Round B
70. Kansas City Royals
71. Baltimore Orioles
72. Pittsburgh Pirates
73. San Diego Padres
74. Arizona Diamondbacks
75. Arizona Diamondbacks (from St. Louis via trade)
76. Seattle Mariners (from Cleveland via trade)
77. Colorado Rockies
Immediately after Competitive Balance Round B, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get a compensatory pick for losing Yasmani Grandal via free agency. Grandal qualified for compensation but the Dodgers were not a revenue-sharing recipient in 2018, so their compensatory pick falls here as no. 78 overall.
Order for Rounds 3-40
Rounds 3-10 will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. ET while the final 30 rounds will be held on Wednesday, June 5. Coverage of every pick will be available on MLB.com.
Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox
Miami Marlins
Detroit Tigers
San Diego Padres
Cincinnati Reds
Texas Rangers
San Francisco Giants
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Mets
Minnesota Twins
Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Angels
Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals
Pittsburgh Pirates
St. Louis Cardinals
Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves
Tampa Bay Rays
Colorado Rockies
Cleveland Indians
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
Oakland Athletics
New York Yankees
Houston Astros
Boston Red Sox