Randy Johnson Headlines List of Club Representatives at MLB Draft

On Monday, June 3, the first 78 picks of the 2019 MLB Draft will be held and all 30 Major League Baseball clubs will have representatives in attendance, many of which are former players who put together some of the greatest careers in the history of the game.

Randy Johnson, Hall of Fame pitcher who won the 2001 World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will represent Arizona at the event. He is one of three Baseball Hall of Fame members who will represent their former clubs.

The other two Hall of Fame members set to appear are Ryne Sandberg and Lee Smith. 16 other players who appeared in at least one All-Star game will be included among the rest of the representatives. Among the player credentials from the entire crowd of club representatives are two MVP award winners, two Cy Young award winners and two batting champions. Player representatives will take part in the festivities by announcing picks later in the draft along with taking part in media opportunities.

The complete list of all player representatives by club includes:

Arizona: Randy Johnson, Jeremy Kehrt

Atlanta: Terry Pendleton, Ralph Garr

Baltimore: Tripp Norton

Boston: Gary Hughes, Josh Labandeira

Chicago Cubs: John Koronka, Ryne Sandberg

Chicago White Sox: Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, Anthony Olivo

Cincinnati: Tom Browning, John Ceprini

Cleveland: Carlos Baerga

Colorado: Yorvit Torrealba, Julian Valentin

Detroit: Murray Cook, Brandon Inge

Houston: Ralph Bratton, Shane Reynolds

Kansas City: Reggie Sanders, Kyle Vena

Los Angeles Angels: Chad Hermansen, Adam Kennedy

Los Angeles Dodgers: Ron Cey, Marty Lamb

Miami: Charles Johnson, Adam Puig

Milwaukee: Gord Ash, Taylor Green

Minnesota: Jim Kaat, John Leavitt

New York Mets: Brian Reid, Art Shamsky

New York Yankees: Kelly Rodman, Nick Swisher

Oakland: Eric Byrnes

Philadelphia: Frank Coppenbarger, Tommy Greene

Pittsburgh: Grant Jackson

San Diego: Kevin Ham, Randy Jones

San Francisco: Jose Alou, Lee Smith

Seattle: David Pepe, Bill Swift

Tampa Bay: B.J. Upton, Lou Wieben

Texas: David Hulse, Darren Oliver

Toronto: Pete Holmes, Willie Upshaw

Washington: Johnny DiPuglia, Jack McKeon

The 2019 MLB Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 3. Fans can watch live on MLB Network or MLB.com. The first 41 selections of the draft will be aired exclusively on those platforms. Beginning with pick no. 42 and continuing through the 78th pick, the broadcast will continue on MLB.com and MLB Network will offer live look-ins. Teams will have four minutes to submit their selections during the first round, then the interval between picks will drop to one minute for the competitive balance and second rounds. Day two of the draft, Tuesday, June 4, will feature rounds 3-10 with one-minute intervals. The final 30 rounds of the draft will be held on Wednesday, June 5 with no time between picks. Clubs may pass on any pick at any time without compromising their ability to make selections later.

When the Baltimore Orioles make the first overall selection of the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday, they will do so with some of the best players to ever take the field along with four of the best prospects in this year’s pool of talent in attendance.