JJ Redick Has ‘Major Interest’ in Return to Sixers, Wants to Retire in Philly

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers nearly lost JJ Redick in free agency. This time around, it appears that the talented sharpshooter is ready and willing to remain with the Sixers in an attempt to make another push for a title. Beyond that, Redick is reportedly eyeing Philly as his home for the remainder of his career.

As Jeff Skversky of 6ABC reported, Redick has “major interest” in returning to the Sixers and wants to retire with the team.

“Sixers free-agent JJ Redick has expressed major interest in returning to the Sixers in free-agency … Redick wants to retire with the Sixers” Skversky tweeted.

This news can’t be considered all that surprising, as Redick had two of the best years of his career to this point while playing with the Sixers. He signed one-year contracts in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, earning $23 million the first year and $12.25 million the second, per Spotrac.

