76ers Roster & Starting Lineup: Jimmy Butler Trade & Al Horford Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers waited a bit to make their move once NBA free agency got underway, but they used the span of roughly one-to-two hours to create a few waves. After first signing Tobias Harris to a long-term contract extension, the team proceeded to agree to a sign-and-trade which will send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Heat will Josh Richardson to the Sixers as part of the sign-and-trade.

But that was just the starting point of things, as almost immediately after, the Sixers proceeded to sign a former rival big man. Wojnarowski dropped the additional report that the team had come to terms on a four-year, $109 million deal with former Boston Celtics forward Al Horford.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on the Sixers roster and starting lineup after the moves. It’s also worth noting that the team lost JJ Redick in free agency, as the guard signed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

