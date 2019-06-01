Jayne Cox, Alex Pietrangelo’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues are in a dead heat with the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Blues and the Bruins are tied 1-1 in the series, heading into tonight’s Game 3 in St. Louis.

Pietrangelo has the support of his wife, Jayne (pronounced Jay-nee) Cox, who will likely be cheering him on from the stands — if she can get a babysitter, that is. The couple welcomed triplets last year, so life at home in St. Louis has been very busy lately!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Gave Birth to Triplets Last Year

The Pietrangelos became a family of five last year, welcoming triplets into their lives.

The Blues defenseman shared the exciting news on his Instagram shortly after his children were born. He included a picture of himself holding the three newborns in the delivery room. You can see the photo above.

“Welcome to the world Evelyn, Oliver, Theodore. It’s already been an amazing 24 hours,” he captioned the sweet photo.

The St. Louis Blues reposted the photo, congratulating their captain and welcoming the three newest Pietrangelos to the Blues family.

“Say hello to Evelyn, Oliver, and Theodore Pietrangelo!!! Congrats captain,” the post read.

Alex talked to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shortly after becoming a dad.

“It’s different, especially when you go from zero to three. Best thing that’s ever happened to me, though. It’s hard to argue with that. Anybody that’s a parent knows that feeling. Like anything, it’s a lot of work, but it’s pretty fun going home every day and seeing them. You have one, you have two, obviously, three’s a lot more work. You have to be pretty disciplined in your scheduling. You have your routine, you’ve got to stick to the routine. It took a couple weeks to figure that out, but we’ve kind of got that down now,” he said.

The triplets will celebrate their first birthday next month.

2. She Suffered a Miscarriage in 2017

Before becoming a mom, Jayne suffered a devastating miscarriage. She and Alex found out they were expecting but lost the baby before getting to meet him. Alex posted the following message on social media along with a photo of him and Jayne sitting at a small stone plot that showcased the baby’s name.

“There hasn’t been a day I haven’t shed a tear for you but today my heart aches a little more knowing we should be holding you in our arms and not just our hearts. Many don’t understand why we chose to honor you the way that we did but we loved you even before you were formed in the womb, I’m just sorry they never got to know and love you too. So for now, I’m hanging on to the promise of Heaven to hold you and baby #2,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #pregnancylossawareness.

Pietrangelo wrote about the devastating loss in a post for The Player’s Tribune in March 2018.

“There hasn’t been a single day that I have not thought about Gabriel, or shed a tear for him. Going through that process of grief and having to try to suit up again for a new season, I’m not going to lie … it was very, very difficult to cope. But when we started sharing our story with other people who had lost children during pregnancy, we realized that they struggled with the same feelings. There’s no easy or correct way to deal with it. There’s no playbook. The pain is always there for us, and it always will be. But in telling our story, we hope to honor Gabriel, and to let people understand that they’re not alone in what they’re going through.”

3. She Married Pietrangelo in 2016

Jayne Cox became Jayne Pietrangelo in 2016. The couple exchanged vows at the Shrine of St. Joseph — a stunning church located in St. Louis. After saying their “I do’s,” they were whisked away to party the night away at their reception, held at the Coronado Ballroom.

In classic fashion, the bride wore a white Vera Wang wedding gown that was complete with a lace overlay and elbow-length sleeves. Her “something blue” was a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik’s, similar to the famous ones Carrie Bradshaw owned in Sex & the City. She carried a huge bouquet of white roses.

They invited approximately 200 of their family and friends to celebrate the special day. You can see some of the best moments from their wedding in the video above.

“My wife and her family have absolutely no clue about hockey, so to have our two worlds come together was awesome,” Alex wrote in his Player’s Tribune post.

4. She’s From St. Louis & Was a Cheerleader for the Rams

Jayne hails from St. Louis and, according to a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to her, she graduated from the University of Missouri, St. Louis in 2012.

And while she may not have known much about hockey, she’s been cheering for the home team for years — literally. Before becoming a wife and a mom, Jayne was a cheerleader for the St. Louis Rams. She cheered for the Rams during the 2009, 2010, and 2011 seasons.

Jayne’s sister was also a cheerleader for the Rams.

As you can see in the video above, Jayne was chosen to be on the cover of the Rams Cheerleaders calendar in 2012. She posed topless, wearing shoulder pads to cover her breasts.

5. Her Instagram Account Is Private

Although Jayne has a very bubbly personality and seems to be totally fine putting herself out there, she seems to have mellowed out in recent years. Once she settled down — and married an All-Star, she may have gotten a new lease on life.

Jayne’s social media accounts are private. She chooses to share special life moments with only her family and her closest friends.

