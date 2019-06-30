All Elite Wrestling Fight for the Fallen: Matches & Predictions

All Elite Wrestling has been on a roll thus far!

Double or Nothing was an exciting PPV debut for the burgeoning wrestling company. And Fyter Fest was a fun mix of wrestling and video game culture. AEW isn’t resting on its laurels after putting on two quality events back to back, however. They’re heading to Jacksonville, Florida for an event dedicated to victims of gun violence for Fight for the Fallen. Taking place within the Daily’s Place amphitheater, AEW’s third talent showcase will look to continue the good string of events put on by The Elite.

Let’s check out the event’s announced match card and delve into the night’s predicted winners.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Predictions & Winner: I’m worried about this one, folks. Brandi Rhodes is pretty rough in the ring and is clearly a women’s wrestler who’s still in the development stages. Allie is a talent with a magnetic personality that certainly has a fanbase, but she’s not that well coordinated in the ring either. Putting these two in the ring together is a recipe for disaster if you ask me. I’d love to be proven wrong here and feast my eyes on a surprisingly fun women’s matchup. But after sitting through Brandi’s subpar matches in ROH and Allie’s lackluster performance at Fyter Fest, I’m predicting a bathroom break matchup here. You know what else I’m predicting? A Brandi Rhodes victory.

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Predictions & Winner: AEW’s “workhorse” has a big championship match to look forward to in the near future. Come August 31, Adam Page will lock up with Chris Jericho to decide the first-ever AEW World Champion. By virtue of winning the Four-Way Match at Fyter Fest, Page earned the right to compete at Fight for the Fallen.

His opponent is the up and coming Kip Sabian, the UK Superstar who got a win over Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. I think we’re going to get a pretty good matchup here – Page has proven to be the type of talent who can be placed in any role and prosper, plus Sabian is a young talent who’s always ready to put on his working boots. Page is clearly going over here since he’s being built up even further ahead of his AEW World Championship match at All Out.

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Predictions & Winner: Now this singles matchup has the potential to be a definite barn burner! Kenny Omega is two for two so far when it comes to his AEW performances. The same goes for CIMA, who’s managed to still look great at this late stage of his career. As someone’s who’s an avid independent wrestling fan, I’m shocked that we’ve never seen this bout take place at a PWG show or in Japan. Props to AEW for presenting wrestling fans with this dream match setup. Let’s all hope this first-time meeting gets a lot of time to fulfill its true potential. I’m pulling for Omega here since he’s also getting more credibility and value attached to his name as he heads toward his All Out meeting with Jon Moxley.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes

Predictions & Winners: There wasn’t a dry eye in the building during the conclusion of Cody and Dustin Rhode’s heated brawl at Double or Nothing. After Cody got the win over his older brother, both men set aside their differences and promised to team up once again. Anyone’s who witnessed the tag team magic both men had during their WWE Battleground 2013 matchup against The Shield knows we have a lot to look forward to here. AEW will be the “battleground” for a tag team matchup I never even knew I wanted – Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks.

I’m super excited to see this one unfold. The Rhodes Brothers are decidedly old-school and bring back the golden era of NWA/WCW tag team wrestling with their bouts. As for The Young Bucks, they’re a product of the current day wrestling landscape and thrive on high-flying thrills. Mixing both of these concepts together has the potential to produce a matchup that’s on par with the battles between The Revival and The Usos. I think the Rhodes clan is getting the win here. The best way to close out the show is witnessing Cody and Dustin getting a sentimental victory and celebrating with The Young Bucks as the crowd roars in approval.