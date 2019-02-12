All Elite Wrestling: The Roster Members You Need to Know

2019 may end up being one of the most exciting years in all of wrestling history. That’s because an unexpected wrestling federation has been birthed by a former member of the WWE roster and a world-renowned tag team. Cody (Rhodes) and Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks have partnered up with billionaire businessman Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan to form AEW – All Elite Wrestling.

“The Elite” stable have banded together to present the future of professional wrestling and give fans something entirely new to get invested in. The surprising success of Cody and the Young Bucks’ All In event has led to this – the hype surrounding AEW has now reached a fever pitch. Independent talent and big-name Superstars are now set to be a part of the AEW roster.

New names are regularly being announced for AEW, which is why we’re here to gather them all. Check out the list below to see who’ll be competing for AEW and the match card for AEW’s first show, Double or Nothing.

Male Roster Members

• Cody (Executive Vice President)

• Kenny Omega (Executive Vice President)

• Matt Jackson (Executive Vice President)

• Nick Jackson (Executive Vice President)

• Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations)

• Frankie Kazarian

• Scorpio Sky

• Chuck Taylor

• Trent Barretta

• Chris Jericho

• “Hangman” Adam Paige

• PAC

• Jimmy Havoc

• Joey Janela

• Jungle Boy

• Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)

• Penta El Zero M

• Rey Fénix

• Sammy Guevara

• Sonny Kiss

* AEW has entered into a partnership with the AAA and OWE wrestling promotions, which means members of both companies will be on hand to compete at AEW events.

Female Roster Members

• Brandi Rhodes (Chief Brand Officer)

• Dr. Britt Baker

• Kylie Rae

• Nyla Rose

• Penelope Ford

• Aja Kong

• Yuka Sakazaki

AEW Double or Nothing Match Card (Set to take place on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena)

• Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

• Cody vs. TBA

• “Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

• Matt & Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) vs. Penta El Zero M & Rey Fénix (The Lucha Brothers)

• Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae (Triple Threat Match)

• SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Christopher Daniels) vs CIMA, TBA, and TBA (Six-Man Tag Team Match)