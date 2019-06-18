Browns’ Jarvis Landry Breaks Down Why Baker Mayfield is a ‘Gamer’

The first completion of Baker Mayfield’s NFL career was a 14-yard completion into the sure hands of Jarvis Landry against the New York Jets.

The two Browns stars have only built on their chemistry and timing since, developing into a lethal combination.

Now, with the addition of Landry’s college teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix and a full offseason to work, Mayfield is expected to take the jump to the next level as one of the league’s top passers.

Landry has seen first-hand that when the bright lights shine, the former Heisman winner rises to the occasion.

“He’s a gamer,” Landry said during NFL Game Pass Film Session with Ron Jaworski and Brian Baldinger. “He finds ways in games to make throws he doesn’t practice. He’ll get in the huddle sometimes and he’ll call the play and be like, ‘do that thing.'”

Baker Mayfield Primed For Greatness

After supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns — breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie touchdown record.

Many have Mayfield in the preseason MVP conversation, citing the quarterback as a main reason the team has transformed from an 0-16 season just two years ago to a legitimate contender.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein went as far to say, “Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs.”

Landry finished as the team’s leading receiver a year ago, collecting 976 yards and four touchdowns. The LSU product finished just short of a 1,000-yard year, but still went to the Pro Bowl. Landry said that the mutual respect and trust between Mayfield and his receivers helped that manifest.

“When he sees you making those tough catches and putting your body on the line, I think the trust only gets better from that point,” Landry said.

Beckham has also like what he’s seen from Mayfield in his brief time in Cleveland so far.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

