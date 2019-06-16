Carli Lloyd’s Husband, Brian Hollins, Is a Golf Pro

Carli Lloyd is part of a sports family as her husband, Brian Hollins, is a golf pro. The couple is high school sweethearts who got married in 2016, per People. According to The Knot, Lloyd and Hollins got married in Puerto Morelos, Mexico and the soccer star noted she wanted a simple affair.

“I’m not really that difficult,” Lloyd told The Knot ahead of the wedding. “I just want to have a good time with everybody, I just want to have a good night. I want my hair and makeup to look great [and] my dress to be beautiful. But other than that, I’m not too particular.”

According to People, the wedding was low-key with just 75 people in attendance. The couple may have known each other since high school, but Lloyd told Sports Illustrated in 2015 that she is a bit superstitious about Hollins attending matches.

Her fiance won’t be in Canada—Lloyd explains, “When you go solo, it’s so much easier to focus – and Brian and my family understand that.” And, she confesses, there’s some superstition involved: the two times she had no family with her, she won the Olympics. So Hollins, who grew up watching Lloyd play on their neighborhood field, will once again be watching Lloyd, this time from a local New Jersey bar as Lloyd plays in front of the world.

Carli Lloyd Encouraged People to Find a Partner That “Adds Value to Your Life”

Lloyd and Hollins appear to be a happy couple as she frequently posts photos on Instagram of their outings. Last November, Lloyd posted a photo from their wedding along with a lengthy message with a quote encouraging fans to find someone that brings life to the relationship.

I crave a love that adds value to my life. I don’t want a relationship, I want a partnership. Someone to aid me up the mountain of life and guide me through the valleys of adversity. Someone who is able to breathe in sync and dance by my side through thick and thin. I want that grind-together kind of love, with a best friend I can build an empire beside. -Tene Edwards Happy 2 year anniversary love! 💕

See you soon 😘❤️😍

Carli’s Husband, Brian, Calls Her the “Most Competitive Person I Know”

Given their shared background in sports, Lloyd and Hollins admit to being a tad bit competitive. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hollins gave the edge to his wife calling Lloyd the “most competitive person I know.”

“He laughs because he says I always go in harder against him, and I’m like, ‘No, you always go harder against me,'” Lloyd explained to Sports Illustrated. “It gets heated, we’ll lay each other out. You know, it’s fun, we get to banter. We get to be outside the relationship lovey-dove type of thing and go battle.”