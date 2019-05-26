Mallory Pugh’s Boyfriend Is Braves’ Dansby Swanson

USWNT player Mallory Pugh’s boyfriend is Dansby Swanson, the shortstop for the Atlanta Braves. The couple met through a mutual friend, and Swanson recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with Sporting News.

Mal Pugh. Her brother-in-law is Jace Pederson. Me and him are pretty much family, as close as you can be without being actual family. Ride or die. So I knew Jace before I knew anything about her. She plays soccer for the U.S. Soccer team. We never would have met, obviously, if I didn’t get traded to Atlanta. Would never have met Jace, the whole thing. So I’m thankful now, looking back at the little things that led to that. Would never have met her, never have had that blessing. When we met was after the worst year of my life, and that completely did a 180. For whatever reason, there’s a reason. You may not see it when you’re going through it, but then all of a sudden the floodgates open up. It’s pretty awesome.

The couple has become Instagram official posting pictures of each other on social media. Swanson posted a birthday shoutout to Pugh on Instagram.

“Happy Birfday shawty shawty 👑,” Swanson noted.

Pugh is 21 years old and seen by many as the future of the U.S. women’s soccer team. Thanks to the number of veteran strikers on the USWNT, Pugh is expected to initially bring energy off the bench, but things are always subject to change during the World Cup.

Mallory Pugh Calls Mia Hamm Her Biggest Hero

Pugh recently penned an article for The Players’ Tribune ahead of the upcoming World Cup. In the article, Pugh cited Mia Hamm as her biggest hero, and described her mentality heading to France.

I have a goal. It’s for this year, for the World Cup and beyond: I want to be the best at everything I do. Mia Hamm was one of my biggest heroes growing up, so I’m hoping that I can make a statement at this summer’s World Cup — just like she did back in 1999. I’m hoping to get into one of those Mia Hamm Zones.

Hamm has been complimentary of Pugh’s game. Back in 2016, Hamm tweeted out that the young soccer phenom was “for real.”

“Speed kills but technical speed absolutely annihilates defenders. Mallory Pugh is for real,” Hamm tweeted.

Mallory Pugh’s Boyfriend, Dansby Swanson, Was the No. 1 Pick of the 2015 MLB Draft

Swanson was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLB draft. Just months later, Swanson was traded to the Braves.

“It didn’t hurt that Dansby Swanson was born and raised five minutes from our new ballpark and was an all-world guy at Vanderbilit and was a No. 1 guy in the Draft that our guys loved,” former Braves president John Hart told MLB.com after the 2015 trade.

Swanson now plays for the Braves just minutes away from where he grew up in Marietta, Georgia. Pugh is originally from Littleton, Colorado.