Cleveland Browns Minicamp Memes & GIFs

If there’s one thing we are finding out in a hurry about the Cleveland Browns, it’s that there will be no shortage of storylines this season.

From OBJ and OTAs to Freddie Kitchens spewing out golden quotes, the Browns will be one of the most talked about teams in the league.

Minicamp has just started in Cleveland, but there’s already been some top-notch Browns content floating around the internet. Here’s some of the best so far from our Heavy on Browns team.

Baker’s Express: Catch a Ride on the Hype Train

Baker Mayfield is not here to play games. The former No. 1 pick has slid into a major leadership role for his sophomore season and is ready to lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002.

To do that, there can’t be any distractions, which is what has surfaced with Duke Johnson Jr. standing by his trade demands. Mayfield made his opinion known at minicamp on Tuesday.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.” “If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

Get your tickets now for the Browns hype train. There won’t be a lot of room left come kickoff time.

Drake Curse Coming to Cleveland?

The Drake Curse has become the worst in sports. And Cleveland fans do not want the rapper anywhere near their team.

There was a scare this week when an image started circulating of Drake wearing a Browns orange sweater. Luckily, it turned out to be just a savvy Photoshop artist looking to give the fans in Cleveland a small heart attack.

Drake will surely be looking for the hottest NFL team to cheer for this season, but luckily he’s a bit distracted right now with his Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Freddie Wins the Lottery

Browns rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens has been a gold mine of good quotes since getting the gig.

That didn’t change at the first day of minicamp when the topic of Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade came up.

“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter. He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown he’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”

Johnson — a third down specialist and lethal pass-catcher for the Browns — requested a trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size.

Kitchens will have to deal with some drama this season, but some might say he won the lottery by being able to coach this edition of the Browns.

Future King of the North

Listen, the Browns haven’t even played a game this season. That’s understood.

But even Vegas understands that Cleveland could bring home its first division title three decades this season with the collection of talent that resides in the Browns’ locker room.

If the Browns do pull it off, imagine the chants in the stadium for Baker Mayfield — the true King of the North!

Kitchens Gives Free Hugs

Being an NFL coach is tough. Giving out a hug here or there is not.

While Kitchens has been firm on his stance with Duke Johnson Jr. and that he will have a role on the team, the former Alabama QB couldn’t help but crack a joke during his time with the media about having his arm around the disgruntled back prior to practice.

“I just like giving huge,” Kitchens said.

If all goes right, there will be more than enough opportunities for Freddie to be handing out hugs this season.