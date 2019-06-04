[WATCH] Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt Make Plays At Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns got to work on Tuesday for the first day of mandatory minicamp and among the main attractions fans were hoping to get a sneak peak at were Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt.

Seeing Beckham snag balls in the Browns colors felt long overdue. OBJ’s absence from OTAs has been well documented, but it looks like he’s having no problem gaining some chemistry with Baker Mayfield.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s first catch during mini-camp with the #Browns pic.twitter.com/ut1AUyzfAB — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 4, 2019

Beckham was the crown jewel acquisition of a busy offseason for the Browns. He’s an All-Pro caliber pass-catcher and will help bring the offense in Cleveland to a new level.

Cleveland gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants.

Can’t get enough of Baker to Odell #Browns pic.twitter.com/NCQFqjyIKL — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 4, 2019

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Beckham ranks third in targets per game (10.5), fourth in receptions per game (6.6), third in receiving yards per game (92.8) and third in receiving touchdowns (44).

Beyond the stats, his one-handed grab in 2015 is one of the best in NFL history.

Another big name brought over in the offseason was running back Kareem Hunt. He got in on the action as well at practice.

Kareem Hunt also getting in on the action on offense during early drills pic.twitter.com/Z6MSEACMRY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 4, 2019

Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Hunt, who previously played for the Kansas City, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last fall following news that he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

“I got to earn people’s trust back and my actions are going to show,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s first set of OTAs.

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards and fumbled just once — which came on his first career carry.

OBJ Attends Minicamp

After missing all but one of the Browns OTAs sessions — which were optional — Beckham was in attendance for minicamp.

Jarvis Landry, who spoke to the media on Tuesday, was happy to see his college teammate.

“He wanted to be here, he was just taking his time to make sure his body was right,” Landry said. “We are all happy to see him.”

While his head coach Freddie Kitchens said that Beckham “a lot” by not attending OTAs, he previously appeared to be OK with OBJ getting his body — and mind — right.