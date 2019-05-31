WATCH: Drake Calls Draymond Green Trash & Gets in Face During NBA Finals

Drake and Draymond exchange a few words. pic.twitter.com/IZs5VsCv3P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2019

Drake did not get the memo from the NBA about toning down his antics as the rapper appeared to call Draymond Green “trash” at the end up Game 1. The incident occurred in the closing seconds of the game as the Warriors were walking off the floor. Prior to the NBA finals, Green noted that he was not worried about Drake given he is not playing in the game.

“Drake can’t shoot. Nor can he pass,” Green told NBC Sports. “You ever seen Drake play basketball? I saw a couple highlights. They wasn’t so high. So I really don’t care.”

The irony is that Drake actually referenced Green in one of his songs comparing him to his bodyguard in the song “Summer Sixteen.”

It’s nothing personal I would have done it to anyone/ And I blame where I came from/ And I blame all my day ones/ You know Chubbs like Draymond/ You better off not saying nothing/ Them boys they a handful

Steph Curry was seen trying to diffuse the situation as the team headed to the exit. Curry noted to the USA Today in 2016 that Green was “hyped” to be mentioned in Drake’s song.