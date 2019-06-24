Browns WR Rashard Higgins Involved in Surprising Traffic Stop [WATCH]

Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins is used to going fast on the football field, but it turns out the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has a habit of going a little too fast off of it.

Over the weekend Higgins shot out a tweet that said, “Got pulled over again lol. Yall want footage.”

It was a bit of an ominous message, but it wasn’t long until Higgins put out the video of the stop, which featured a twist ending. In the video, police cars lights are going off before it shows the Browns wide receiver reaching out and shaking the hands of four officers.

Here’s the video… before the video started he put me on the phone with his sergeant. He told me he was a huge browns fan. #GoBrowns pic.twitter.com/N8nHDjInoc — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) June 23, 2019

Higgins drives a souped-up Cadillac CTS-V. Car and Driver had this to say about the vehicle.

It’s got a supercharged 640-hp 6.2-liter V-8, big Brembo brakes, an eight-speed automatic, and rear-wheel drive. A manual is not offered, but you won’t care when this brute hits 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and 100 mph just 3.9 seconds later. Cadillac claims a top speed of 200 mph and we won’t argue. This is a supersedan in every sense.

Higgins joked after posting the video, saying “the moral of the story is win games and you wont get tickets. Simple!”

A fan replied that if he Browns went 16-0 he could probably get away with murder, to which Higgins replied, “Lol.”

Higgins has shown off his car before, posting videos on his Instagram doing doughnuts and making clouds of smoke, among other things. The car’s license plate reads “VCIOUSV.”

Higgins Addresses Cleveland Browns’ Expectations

The rumblings of something special happening in Cleveland can be heard by the players, which is something Higgins has addressed.

The longest tenured Browns’ pass-catcher addressed what it was like to be in the star-powered wide receiver room — which includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry — on Cleveland Browns Daily. Host Nathan Zegura compared to playing Ultimate Team in the Madden video game, a statement Higgins agreed with.

“It does feel like we are an ultimate team,” Higgins said. “Damn, y’all got Odell, ya’ll got Jarvis, ya’ll got Antonio, you got Rashard too? Ya’ll like a super team bro. What are ya’ll doing over there. I get that a lot from people. At the end of the day, we just want to win games and if we can acquire those people who can help us win games, that’s what we going to do.”

Higgins — a former fifth round pick of the Browns who signed a one-year restricted free agent deal this offseason — is coming in to his fourth season has steadily improved. Last year, he racked up career-highs in yards (572), touchdowns (4) and catches (39).

READ NEXT: Cleveland Browns Rookie One-Ups Alvin Kamara’s Balancing Act [WATCH]

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!