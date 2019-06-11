Cowboys’ Allen Hurns Takes Big Step Forward After ‘Cringy’ Injury

Returning to the football field surely had to be tough for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns. During the team’s first-round matchup of last year’s NFL playoffs, Hurns suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Seattle Seahawks early in the game. After receiving medical attention, Hurns was stretchered off with the injury appearing to be to his ankle.

Shortly after the injury, The Dallas Morning News showed Hurns being put into an ambulance to head directly to the hospital. When the game wrapped up, USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein revealed that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Hurns went right into surgery and had suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured knee.

Although that game was played back in January, Hurns has taken big strides forward during his rehab. On Tuesday, the wideout offered some positive news during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Allen Hurns Runs Routes for First Time Since Injury

During the most recent practice session, Hurns was spotted on the field with his gear on and took part in individual drills. As ESPN’s Todd Archer reported, Hurns spoke about the injury, stating that he still gets “cringy” when thinking about it, but that he ran routes in individual drills for the first time.

Allen Hurns admits he still gets “cringy,” when he thinks about the dislocated ankle and broken fibula he suffered in January wild-card game, but he was able to run routes in individual drills for the first time on Tuesday.

