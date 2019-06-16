Cowboys’ Randall Cobb Signing ‘Gift From the Football Gods,’ Says Analyst

With a number of big-name wide receivers switching teams this offseason, it would have been easy to miss Randall Cobb’s move from Green Bay to Dallas.

Cobb agreed to a one-year $5 million deal with the Cowboys in the offseason, coming off a season where he missed seven games with a hamstring issue.

Cobb fills a much-needed void for the Cowboys, who saw slot specialist Cole Beasley bolt for the Bills this offseason on a four-year, $29 million deal.

Bryan Broaddus, a former NFL scout and writer for the Cowboys’ official website, recently said on 105.3 The Fan that he believes Cobb will be an upgrade over Beasley because of his diverse skillset.

“You lose one piece, you try to get a little bit better and the Randall Cobb thing is maybe a gift from the football gods,” Broaddus said. “(There is) a new administration at OC now. The players have all talked about this. Dak Prescott was very adamant about this. If you don’t allow Randall Cobb to do things that he’s capable of doing, then shame on you. You deserve to be fired, you deserve to be looking for another job. And I think they have to take advantage of that talent, the ability to catch the ball, to play on the move, to do all those things that give defensive coordinators problems.”

Randall Cobb’s Potential With Dallas Cowboys

Pro Bowler Amari Cooper will get his fair share of attention — although he’s shown a team-first focus when it comes to targets — and Michael Gallup has developed into a solid No. 2, his most impressive outing coming in the playoffs last year.

However, if Cobb can stay healthy, the veteran pass-catcher could end up being a monster addition for the Cowboys, and even in the running to lead them in receptions — a feat Beasley accomplished in 2016.

Cobb left the Packers ranked sixth in franchise history with 470 receptions, and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and receiving touchdowns (41), so he’s a proven commodity. And he’s already making an impression on his quarterback.

“That’s a very fortunate add there,” Prescott said of Cobb, according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s been great, honestly. An ex-quarterback (high school), knows the game up and down, knows every aspect of it; knows when he’s in the read what progression he is, and when you have a guy like that, he’s going to get open; he knows how to get open. He’s had a lot of success in this league already so just to have him be a part of this corps, a part of this team and this offense means a lot.”

Cobb’s career-year came in 2014, a Pro Bowl campaign where he recorded 1,287 yards and 12 TDs. He’s gradually declined in production since but could be in for a redemption arc with the Cowboys.

On just a one-year deal, he’ll look to prove to NFL teams that he’s still a capable option.

“This guy can wreck your scheme the way he plays,” Broaddus said. “Cole Beasley worked under a previous administration so he’s moved on himself. The guy who was calling plays has moved on. I feel like the Cowboys knew they had to do something and they did. They got rid of a slot receiver, they got a new one. They got rid of the offensive coordinator, they got a new one. Obviously they feel like they need to upgrade that position and I believe they have.”