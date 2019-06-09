Dez Bryant Teams up With Cowboys in Charity Baseball Game [PHOTO]

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recent hosted the 2019 Heroes Celebrity Baseball game which brought out big names from across the sports landscape. Not surprisingly, the event which is in year No. 18, featured plenty of Dallas Cowboys players and supported The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

Nowitzki, who’s been a part of the event for eight years now, was a popular name in attendance of course, but many others had the attention of Cowboys fans. Specifically, one name who stood out was the team’s former wideout Dez Bryant, who appears healthy enough to hit the diamond after tearing his Achilles tendon.

As the Cowboys showed on Instagram, Bryant suited up for the action and wound up on the same side as a few of his former teammates.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bryant suited up with a number of popular Cowboys players, but one of them was not Ezekiel Elliott, who was on the other team it appeared. But as the team showed on Instagram before the action got underway, Dez was teamed up with his former quarterback in Dak Prescott, as well as Nowitzki.

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott’s Expected Contract Extension Timeline Reason for Optimism